Taron Egerton takes on Australian wilderness in new Netflix thriller

Welsh actor Taron Egerton will star alongside Charlize Theron in a new survivalist thriller coming to Netflix this Spring.

Apex, directed by Baltasar Kormákur, sees the actors thrust into “a ruthless game of cat and mouse” as Theron’s character, a grieving widow, seeks solace in the Australian wilderness only to find herself hunted by a ruthless serial killer.

Egerton, from Aberystwyth, is famed for his role as Eggsy in the ‘Kingsman’ film series and recently appeared in Netflix’s thriller ‘Carry On’ alongside Jason Bateman.

Also joining Theron and Egerton on the Apex cast is Eric Bana, the Australian actor who starred in the 2003 movie The Hulk and, more recently, in Netflix’s crime drama Untamed.

Director Baltasar Kormákur spoke to Tudum, Netflix’s official companion site, as filming for Apex began in February 2025. He said: “I couldn’t be more excited.

“Working in the rugged, beautiful terrains of Australia with three of the world’s most talented, dedicated actors in Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana is such a joy — even as I put them through the [ringer] in this unique survivor story.”

The film was shot in New South Wales, Australia. Kormákur continued: “For a film like Apex — where the elements and the terrain are characters that loom just as large as the movie stars battling in it — no other country in the world could have taken the place of Australia as our primary location.

“The unrivaled landscape, studio facilities, and talented crews in New South Wales have been a boon to this production. I want to thank the people of NSW, the NSW government, and the Australian Government’s Location Offset for all the support we’ve received in making this journey possible.”

Executive produced by Ray Angelic, Will McCance, and Dawn Olmstead for Secret Menu, Apex will be available to stream on Netflix from April 24, 2026.