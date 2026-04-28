Taskmaster stars launch ‘money-can’t-buy’ competition in aid of Welsh charity

The stars of hit comedy series Taskmaster are offering a unique one-off prize in a competition in aid of a Welsh charity.

The much-loved TV show presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne has joined forces with the Aloud Cymru charity for a competition that all Taskmaster fans would love to win.

The Aloud Charity’s mission is to transform lives through the power of song. It facilitates choirs for young people aged 9-25 in communities across south east Wales.

The description of the competition reads: Prepare for laughter overload with comedy legends Greg Davies and Alex Horne! Win the chance to share hilarious moments and guaranteed giggles with this dynamic duo!

This is your chance to win 2 tickets to be in the audience of a recording of Taskmaster, Season 22.

But wait, it gets better!

After enjoying the celebrity competitors attempts to impress the Taskmaster, you and your lucky guest will have the unique opportunity to share a packet of crisps with Greg Davies and ‘Little’ Alex Horne after the show.

The lucky winner and guest will enjoy an overnight stay for two at the luxurious Landmark hotel in Marylebone, London — just down the road from where Taskmaster is recorded. The stay includes breakfast for two people sharing, making it accessible for participants from anywhere, ensuring a luxurious night on the evening of the show.

Crisps will be personally donated by Greg Davies.

Flavour options may be limited to his favourites.

Competition time! How would you like the chance to watch a Taskmaster live record AND share a packet of crisps with Greg and me? Well, here’s your chance! Just follow the link below to enter.https://t.co/fxqZq1M5In pic.twitter.com/qS3pr32Wwg — Alex Horne (@AlexHorne) April 3, 2026

The competition has just nine days left to run so you better hurry if you want to be in the running for this fantastic prize.

To find out more and to enter the competition click HERE