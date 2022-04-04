Teen art sensation Makenzy Beard turns to the beautiful game for stunning new painting

The young Welsh artist who has taken the art world by storm has revealed a glimpse of her latest painting, and true to form it is breathtakingly ‘on the ball.’

The painting entitled ‘Jimmy Jenkins & Mike @ half-time’ is of Jimmy Jenkins who is Makenzy’s football coach at Swansea School girls and Talycopa where his daughter Macy is a teammate of Makenzy.

Jimmy is shown alongside assistant coach Mike Phelps during a half time talk when they were 1-0 up in a really tense match. Mike’s daughter Anna is the team goalie.

Makenzy finished the painting in March working from an original photo was taken by her mum and the goal was to show the intensity and drive they have during a team talk.

Revealing the image on her Twitter feed, Makenzy came in for plenty of praise for the detailed realism and skills, with one commentator saying: “I can almost hear them talking.”

Not limited to art and football, Makenzy is also a talented hockey player, representing Wales at under 16s level.

The young Welsh painter’s rise has been something of a phenomenon since her work went viral last year after her painting of a local farmer named John Tucker was posted on Twitter by her school.

The incredibly lifelike portrait capturing the farmer in a hi-vis jacket and a knitted hat was selected for exhibition at the Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show in London.

In October Makenzy unveiled a painting of her grampa, Bernard Davies, once more sending shockwaves through social media to unanimous acclaim.

In December The Makenzy Beard Collection became available to buy from the Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff. The series of limited edition prints and original paintings showcasing the 15-year-old’s astonishing artwork included her two most renowned paintings to date.

Last week a limited edition print by Makenzy went up for sale in a silent auction to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The silent auction ends at 9am BST on 5 April and bids in GBP can be submitted by email during that time. The winning bidder will be notified by email when the auction closes.

Bids can be submitted by emailing HELLO@BLACKWATERGALLERY.CO.UK

More details about the print and the event can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

