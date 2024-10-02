Teenage author publishes book inspired by late brother

A young author who has been bereaved twice in the last three years is encouraging others to channel grief into their creativity as he publishes his third novel.

McKenzy Lee-Dominy lost his older brother in sudden and unexpected circumstances earlier this summer. The 17-year-old student at The College, Merthyr Tydfil, was working on his third novel at the time, Cordelia Kills, which has recently been published and is available from Amazon and Waterstones.

Second year English literature, Sociology and Business student McKenzy also lost his mother in 2021 and credits his childhood love of creative writing with helping him “rebuild”.

McKenzy said, although it’s early days since his brother’s death, his approach to dealing with grief has echoed his experience of processing his mother’s death.

“Despite facing some horrible tragedies recently, I know that I need to keep writing to keep living,” McKenzy said. “It’s through my writing that I’ve discovered the beautiful aspects of grief, and I hope that by sharing my experiences through stories, I can help others understand and process their own emotions.

“The heart of the novel – the unbreakable bond between siblings – was profoundly influenced by the recent loss of my own brother. His passing opened my eyes to the depth and power of sibling relationships, allowing me to craft an authentic and touching portrayal of this connection. In a way, this book is a tribute to the greatest bond I’ve ever known, and I’m grateful to share a piece of that with the world.”

Support

Cordelia Kills is McKenzy’s third published novel. Set in Regency England, it follows Cordelia Thornton, a young woman forced to become a perfect killer after her sister’s disappearance and an accidental death.

McKenzy said he’s been supported in the exciting early stages of his career by his English Literature teacher, as well as the wider community at The College, Merthyr Tydfil.

“My college has played a significant role in shaping me as a writer,” he said. “The English department, in particular, has been instrumental in broadening my horizons by introducing me to a wide variety of literary periods. Their support and guidance have been invaluable in my journey as an author.”

Healing

Joanna Richards, who teaches McKenzy’s English Literature class at The College, Merthyr Tydfil, said: “McKenzy’s accomplishments are brilliant – a fabulous accolade for a writer at any point in their career, but especially for a young person who is still yet to go through UCAS.

“In 2021, as we navigated a world full of lockdowns, social distancing and online and blended learning, McKenzy lost his mother, Kelsey. Returning to his childhood love of creative writing helped McKenzy to rebuild.

“This summer McKenzy and his family suffered the devastating loss of Harvey, McKenzy’s brother. In addition to composing the beautiful tribute to Harvey and processing his own grief, McKenzy released his third novel, Cordelia Kills, channelling a dark regency tale of a young woman, driven to crime, violence and murder by the loss of a sibling.

“The odds have been stacked against him and his heart has been broken, but he just keeps triumphing – demonstrating his talent, drive, focus and resiliency – and continues to heal.”

Cordelia Kills is available to order from Waterstones with hardcover, paperback and Kindle editions available from Amazon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

