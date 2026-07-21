Teenage pianist hailed a ‘future star’ at north Wales gala

Nation.Cymru Staff

A teenage pianist brought a packed audience to its feet after a stunning performance of Beethoven from memory at a gala concert in Wrexham.

Fifteen year old William Hogan received a standing ovation after playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto at St Giles’ Church during the annual concert of Wrexham Music Cooperative.

William, who attends St Joseph’s High School in Wrexham, has been playing the piano since he was four years old and studies piano at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

He is currently working towards his ARSM Piano Diploma and is also learning to play other instruments including the cello, violin, viola, double bass, organ and accordion, as well as beginning to study conducting. William is also a member of the Wrexham County Youth Choir who sang at the concert

Opera singer Rhys Meirion, who hosted the concert, hailed the performance as the arrival of a future star.

He told the spellbound audience: “In years to come I’m sure we’ll be able to say we heard William play when he was still at school.”

The concert showcased the talents of dozens of young musicians taught by the pioneering music cooperative.

The event’s main sponsor was the arts loving care organisation Pendine Park via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) care organisation.

PACT, established by Pendine owners Mario and Gill Kreft to support arts and community activities funded bursaries providing a free year of music tuition for the main prize winners on the night along with their trophies.

Violinist Zoe Lansom, currently studying Stage Management and Technical Theatre at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (RWCMD) in Cardiff, said receiving the Haydn Patrick Lloyd Trophy for the Secondary Musician was a bitter sweet moment.

“It’s my final concert with the Music Cooperative,” the 18-year-old said, “I’ve been playing the violin since I was five years old and in concerts soon after but this is the last one. It means a lot to me to be presented with this award and I’ll certainly be back but in the audience this time.”

Nathaniel Slowiakowski, the recipient of the Special Recognition Award, said he was delighted to have been nominated by his tutors.

“I was not expecting this at all,” the 13-year-old said, “I was told just before the announcement was made and I was shocked.”

Nathan, a pupil at St Joseph’s High School in Wrexham, was a member of the cooperative’s Fusion Band who played at St Asaph Cathedral for the Maundy Thursday service in April attended by the King and Queen.

“I absolutely loved taking part in that event. I saw the King and Queen go past in their car and we were told later that she was dancing to our music,” he added.

During the concert Nathaniel, who also plays the piano, played with Blast Off!, the co-operative’s wind band, and sang with the Wrexham County Youth Choir during the concert.

Nine-year-old Oliver Weir, a pupil at Ysgol Parc Borras, said he has been learning to play the cornet since last September.

He had to hand his Primary Musician Award to friends after the presentation ceremony and take his place with the Wrexham Youth Brass band.

“It’s been a bit hectic. I’ve only been playing the cornet for a few months and wasn’t expecting to be presented with a trophy. I’m really happy,” he said.

PACT has given similar support to the Wrexham Music Cooperative’s sister organisations in Denbighshire and Conwy at their annual gala concerts.

Mario Kreft MBE said: “The gala concert is an important cultural occasion for so many people in Wrexham and it is always a joy to see our talented youngsters on stage, and doing what they love.

“The Wrexham Music Cooperative, alongside its sister organisations in Conwy and Denbighshire, continues to play a vital role in helping young people develop their musical talents and pursue their ambitions, while inspiring the next generation of performers.

“It was particularly appropriate that these awards were sponsored by PACT, given the important role music, creativity and the arts play in communities across North Wales while also providing a golden thread that runs through daily life at Pendine. Their positive impact is felt by people of all ages and backgrounds every day.”

Wrexham Music Co-operative manager Scott Lloyd said: “We are very proud of our strong partnership with Pendine and of the continued support that gives young people the chance to access funded music lessons.

“The youngsters selected for these awards are those for whom the opportunity will make a truly significant difference.”

He added the gala concert showcased a wonderful array of musicians from Wrexham — from younger performers just beginning their journey in the co-operatives programmes to higher‑grade players and ensembles from across the city.

“It was fantastic to see such an appreciative audience. The youngsters work hard from week to week and getting to perform in the wonderful surroundings of the church and its fantastic acoustics means the world to them,” said Scott.

Cooperative chair Mark Young, a Denbighshire councillor, added: “The Wrexham Music Cooperative has opened up opportunities for young people to develop their musical talents while building confidence and ambition.

“Music has the power to bring people together, and the cooperative continues to create an environment where young people can thrive, make lasting friendships and develop a lifelong appreciation of the arts. Their work deserves to be recognised and celebrated.”

The concert was brought to a rousing climax by the Dynamic Signing Sensations sign language choir from Wrexham.

The group, made up of young people with a range of disabilities, has won a growing following through its emotion-packed performances and busy programme of high-profile events across the region.

Members have shared the stage with Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists and BBC Choir of the Year Johns’ Boys Male Voice Choir and have also collaborated with Wrexham favourites Declan Swans.

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