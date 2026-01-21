Teenager takes home Junior Chef of Wales title the day after her 19th birthday

A teenager from mid-Wales has won the coveted title of Junior Chef of Wales the day after her 19th birthday.

Organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) the Junior Chef of Wales is a prestigious competition for young Welsh chefs.

Caitlin Meredith, a catering student from Ceredigion, won a final cook-off against three rivals at ICC Wales, Newport this week to take home the title.

Gabi Wilson won the silver medal while the other finalists, Katie Duffy and Sonny Page, received bronze medals.

Alongside her studies Caitlin works part-time for chef proprietor Gareth Ward at the two Michelin star Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms at Eglwys Fach, near Machynlleth.

For winning the final Caitlin is given automatic seeding into the semi-final of the UK Young National Chef of the Year competition.

She also receives a fully funded delegate package for the Young Chefs Programme at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo to be held at ICC Wales in May, £150 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cook’s knives from Friedr Dick.

The finalists were given three hours to prepare, cook and plate a three-course dinner for four people using a minimum of eight Welsh products of Geographical Importance (GI).

Caitlin cooked a starter of Dyfi prawn stuffed cappelletti with dill, ricotta and laverbread served with prawn head jus, spring onion oil, roasted shallot puree and crispy Carmarthen Ham.

Her main course was fillet of pan fried GI Welsh Beef, confit leek and parsnip puree, roasted green beans with Welsh Heather Honey, potato dauphinois with Caerphilly Cheese, beef kidney and braised button onions.

Dessert was sticky toffee bara brith with caramelised apple ice cream, salty hazelnut tuile and white chocolate whipped ganache.

Responding to the victory, Caitlin said: “It was very unexpected because there were some very good contenders against me and I thought I had no chance. Thanks go to my college tutors and my colleagues at Ynyshir who have worked so hard with me.

“I’m in my final year at college, following which I will be working full time a Ynyshir which will be amazing. It’s hard work and long hours but very enjoyable and interesting because I am learning new skills and being introduced to new food all the time.

“Being named the best young chefs in Wales is particularly cool and a confidence boost. In the future I would like to become a private chef and travel the world.”

Colin Gray, CAW judging panel chairman, congratulated Caitlin and the other finalists for having the courage to compete in a new environment in front of an audience.

“It was a closely run competition which came down to fine margins,” he said. “It’s important to remember that while the dishes are very important, the finalists are also scored separately for food preparation, cooking and hygiene.

“Caitlin managed to edge her way to victory by remaining calm and presenting dishes of a high standard on time.”

The National Chef of Wales final is being held at the same venue with eight finalist divided into two heats.

The finalists are Daniel Jones from Abergwaun Hotel, Fishguard; Dion Jones from Rookery Hall Hotel, Crewe; Gareth Crimmins from Heaneys Restaurant, Cardiff; Matthew Owen, Goncalo Silva and Ionut Rosca from the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport; Sam Rust from Parc Le Breos House, Parkmill, Gower and Wayne Barnard from Llanerch Vineyard, Hensol, Pontyclun.

The finalists’ starters will feature sustainable Welsh fish or seafood, the main course will have two different cuts of GI Welsh Lamb and the dessert will feature seasonal fruit, chocolate and a biscuit or tuille. They will have three hours to prepare, cook and present their menu.

The winner will receive a fully funded delegate package for the Worldchefs Congress & Expo in May together with £250 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cook’s knives from Friedr Dick.