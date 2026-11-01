Television presenter and comedian brings nostalgia tour to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

A beloved comedian and television presenter is bringing his nostalgia tour to Cardiff.

Paddy McGuinness is bringing a new live show to Cardiff as part of his latest stand-up tour. The Take Me Out and Top Gear star will bring his Blast from the Past tour to Cardiff’s New Theatre on Saturday, February 13, 2027.

Tickets for the show go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 6, giving fans the chance to see McGuinness take to the stage with his latest live show.

The tour promises a nostalgic trip through some of the things that have shaped his life, from classic television and music to the little memories that take people straight back to another time.

Speaking about the new tour, Paddy said: “This new tour is all about nostalgia – the telly, the tunes and the daft little things that instantly take you back. This is me doing what I love: making people laugh!

“It’ll be a big, funny warm trip down memory lane, but with plenty of modern life woes along the way. Grab your rose tinted spectacles and a ticket!”

Best known for hosting popular television programmes including Take Me Out, Top Gear and Question of Sport, McGuinness has become one of Britain’s most recognisable television personalities.

He first rose to fame through comedy, working alongside Peter Kay and appearing in the hit sitcom Phoenix Nights, where he played the character Paddy.

His television career later saw him become the face of Take Me Out, the dating show that ran for 11 series and became known for its catchphrase “No likey, no lighty”.

He went on to present Top Gear alongside Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, before taking on further presenting roles across television and radio.

Now, McGuinness is returning to the live stage with Blast from the Past, giving audiences the opportunity to see his comedy away from the television screen.

The Cardiff date will bring the tour to one of Wales’ best-known theatre venues, with the New Theatre regularly welcoming comedians, musicians and touring productions.

Fans hoping to catch the show can get tickets when general sale opens at 10am on Friday, November 6.

The performance takes place on February 13, 2027, at Cardiff’s New Theatre. You can purchase tickets here.