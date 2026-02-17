Tenby to host two day music festival celebrating all things Welsh

A multi-venue music festival is to be held in one of Wales’ most beautiful seaside locations next month.

Y Lle Da / The Good Place Festival Returns to Tenby on March 27–28 following a successful debut in 2025.

Organisers say the festival will bring a vibrant programme of bilingual music, art and culture to venues across the town.

The 2026 festival features over 40 live artists and DJs, alongside panels, workshops, live art and a community parade.

Championing local, national and international talent, Y Lle Da continues to position Tenby as a creative hub for Welsh language and culture, described as “a festival that feels like the whole town made it.”

Highlights include performances from Melin Melyn, Al Lewis & Band, Hannah Grace, DJ Bobafatt, Jodie Marie, Taff Rapids, DJ Eadyth, Bau Cat, Nathan Misra & Movement 81 as well as creative workshops for children and young people, industry panels led by PRS for Music Wales, and a Saturday arts market in the heart of Tenby. Live art installations, a community parade, and music across intimate venues and landmark spaces ensure the festival will spill out across the town.

Festival passes are £40 (students £25 / children £10). Individual Venue Tickets are also available and selected events include BSL interpretation. Festival passes include full access to live music across Friday and Saturday, with priority entry to panels and workshops.

The festival’s all-female directing team expands this year to include Julie Jones and Anwen Walters, who join founders Rhiannon Morgan-Bell, Naomi Chiffi and Chloe Barnes.

“We were really proud of what we achieved in year one,” says Rhiannon Morgan-Bell. “It showed us how important it is for people to come together in creative spaces, celebrating the Welsh language and our brilliant bands and musicians.”

Naomi Chiffi adds: “Year two is about deepening those connections – between artists and audiences, while also gearing up for the National Eisteddfod coming to Pembrokeshire later this year. Y Lle Da is growing, but it’s still rooted in care, collaboration and community.

“Y Lle Da / The Good PlaceTHE Festival is a joyful celebration of Welsh sound, language and culture – welcoming families, music lovers and festival-goers alike.”

Y Lle Da: Sain, iaith a diwylliant ar waith! Tickets and more information: ylledathegoodplace.co.uk

For more information or to find out about how you can get involved, please email [email protected] or follow instagram.com/_ylleda