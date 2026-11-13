‘Terfel of the Taff’ to headline candlelit Mozart concert in Cardiff

Amelia Jones

Cardiff opera singer and West End performer Anthony Stuart Lloyd will headline a candlelit concert in his home city to mark 270 years since Mozart’s birth.

The concert, Mozart – A Concert by Candlelight, will take place at 7pm on Saturday 21 November at the Duke of Kent Temple in Cardiff Masonic Hall.

It will support the Forget Me Not Chorus, a charity that brings people living with dementia and their families and carers together through singing.

The 6ft 7in singer, nicknamed the ‘Divo of the Diff’ and the ‘Terfel of the Taff’, grew up in Daisy Street, Canton, and on a council estate in Ely before going on to perform internationally in opera and musical theatre.

Following his debut with Welsh National Opera, The Daily Telegraph praised his “voice of Rolls-Royce sumptuousness”.

Lloyd has also appeared on BBC’s The Voice, winning praise from Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am, and on Simon Cowell’s ITV talent show Walk The Line, where he impressed Gary Barlow and Craig David.

Having performed Mozart’s music both at home and abroad, Lloyd is particularly looking forward to celebrating the composer’s anniversary in his home city.

Intimate evening of music

Lloyd said: “I’ve always enjoyed singing Mozart, both at home and abroad. It’s the gymnasium for the voice, and I’m really looking forward to singing at the Duke of Kent Temple. It has an ambience which is quite theatrical and will be the perfect backdrop for this unique event.

“The audience will step into the world of Mozart for what promises to be an intimate evening of glorious music, celebrating some of the composer’s most exhilarating, moving and instantly recognisable works.

“It will be more than just a recital. It’s an opportunity to experience Mozart at close quarters — the drama, wit, tenderness, virtuosity and sheer theatricality of his music, performed live in an atmospheric and unusual candlelit setting,” he added.

International line-up

Joining Anthony will be fellow international artists, sopranos Angela Durrant and Georgina Stalbow, together with acclaimed pianist Connor Hęnrýk Fogel.

Born in Salzburg in 1756, Mozart remains one of classical music’s most celebrated composers, with his operas, symphonies and concertos continuing to enchant audiences worldwide.

The evening promises a captivating combination of outstanding musical talent, an intimate historic setting and the magical ambience of candlelight, while raising support for a charity demonstrating the life-enhancing power of music.

Tickets are £15, payable in cash at the door, or can be booked in advance through the events page here.