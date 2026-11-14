Terrifying new BBC ghost story set in south Wales gets first trailer

Nation.Cymru Staff

The BBC has unveiled a chilling first trailer for a new supernatural drama filmed and set in the Welsh countryside, following a family whose fresh start at a remote farmhouse takes a terrifying turn.

The Witch Farm, a ghost story and mystery starring Gabrielle Creevy and Michael Socha, is written by Danny Robins – creator of hit BBC paranormal podcast and TV series Uncanny and the West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The trailer teases unsettling events in the series, which is set in the south Wales in 1989. Bill (Socha), Liz (Creevy) and their teenage son Jonathan (Lloyd) leave London for Heol Fanog, a remote modern farmhouse in the foothills of Bannau Brycheiniog, determined to make a fresh start.

At first, the isolation feels like freedom. But when frightening, inexplicable things begin to happen around the house and a strange figure begins to appear, the family starts to feel increasingly scared.

What follows is a steady escalation of the chillingly uncanny – unexplained disturbances and an unsettling sense that they are not alone.

As Bill and Liz begin to investigate, the house draws them deeper into a history that refuses to stay buried. And as the land yields its secrets, so too does their marriage – testing the limits of trust, belief, and what they’re willing to deny in order to survive.

The Witch Farm also stars:

Lewin Lloyd

Sian Gibson

Robert Pugh

Jeremy Swift

Edward Holcroft

Roger Evans

The first two episodes of The Witch Farm will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am Sunday 22 November, and air at 9pm on BBC One and BBC One Wales on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 November, respectively.

Episodes three and four will be available in the same pattern the following week.

The Witch Farm (4×60’) is written and created by Danny Robins, directed by Stacey Gregg, and produced by Megan Ott, with executive producers Simon Barnard, Stacey Gregg and Danny Robins, James Gandhi and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, and Nawfal Faizullah and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales.

Additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.