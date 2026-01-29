Terry Higgins AIDS memorial quilt goes on public display in Wales for first time

Adam Johannes

A moving tribute to Terry Higgins, the first named person in the UK to die of an AIDS-related illness, is currently on display at St Fagans National Museum of History.

The quilt, on loan from the Terrence Higgins Trust, was produced to mark the 40th anniversary of Terry’s death and celebrates his extraordinary legacy.

Born in Pembrokeshire in 1945, Terry grew up in Haverfordwest before moving to London, where he tragically died at St Thomas’ Hospital on 4 July 1982.

His death helped spark the creation of the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity in his name that transformed the fight against HIV and saved countless lives.

The quilt features eight panels celebrating different aspects of Terry’s life. One pays tribute to his Welsh roots, another to his service in the Royal Navy, another his identity as a gay man, while others celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride, friendship, and a personal tribute from his partner, Rupert.

The final panel was created by staff, volunteers, and service users of the Terrence Higgins Trust to mark the enormous progress made in tackling HIV over the last four decades.

Mark Etheridge, Principal Curator of Collection Development: LGBTQ+ at Amgueddfa Cymru, said:

“It’s a privilege to display the Terry Higgins AIDS Memorial Quilt at St Fagans National Museum of History – the first time for the quilt to be displayed in Wales.”

“The HIV/AIDS epidemic affected the lives of a generation of people, with gay men disproportionately affected. There is still no cure for HIV, but effective treatment now means that people with HIV can’t pass the virus on and can live long and healthy lives”.

Richard Angell OBE, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust said: “Terry was a proud Welshman and lived over half his life in Wales. It is fantastic that his legacy is being celebrated in Wales’ national museum.”

“His life was in many ways extraordinary, but his experiences – from growing up in a small town, to finding his identity and community in the music he loved – will be familiar for so many people, especially queer people.”

“When Terry died there wasn’t even a test for HIV, let alone any treatment. Now, Wales has the opportunity to become the first country in the world to end new HIV cases. We owe it to Terry and everyone we have lost to turn that goal into reality.”

Alongside the quilt, a portrait of Terry Higgins by artist Nathan Wyburn will also be displayed. The artwork, created using ink stamps in the shape of the Terrence Higgins Trust’s heart logo, features green and red colours reflecting Terry’s Welsh heritage.

The Terry Higgins AIDS Memorial Quilt is on display in the ‘Wales is’… gallery until 29 June 2026, with the portrait on view until 27 April.

Visitors can also explore more objects relating to LGBTQ+ history in Wales in the permanent ‘Wales is… Proud’ display.