Texas lead star-studded lineup at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

Pop-rock icons Texas are set to launch an unforgettable season of live music in north Wales this week.

The chart-topping Scottish band is the first of 13 headline acts set to perform at the iconic venue this summer, as part of TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion and the internationally renowned Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Fronted by the inimitable Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will open the series on Thursday June 26, supported by rising Scottish singer-songwriter Rianne Downey.

Thursday’s opening show will be followed by headlining sets from Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 Ft Ali Campbell, James, The Script, Olly Murs and The Human League.

The headline concerts are presented in a partnership between Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Stellar lineup

Celebrating 78 years, the Llangollen International Eisteddfod kicks off on Tuesday July 8, featuring a stellar lineup with headline performances from Sir Karl Jenkins, KT Tunstall, Il Divo, Beyond Time: The Music of Hans Zimmer, Choir of the World with special guest Lucie Jones, and Bryn Terfeljoined by Fisherman’s Friends and Eve Goodman.

In keeping with tradition, the festival also offers a full daily programme of competitions and field entertainment alongside the headline shows.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Once again, Llangollen is the place to be for an incredible summer of live music. We’re absolutely thrilled with this year’s line-up of artists and to be partnering with Cuffe & Taylor again.

“Anyone who came last year will know just how special this place is, and we can’t wait to do it all again.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “It’s a pleasure to continue our collaboration with the fantastic team at the Eisteddfod. Llangollen really is a special place, and it’s an honour to bring world-class artists to this beautiful, historic town.

“Whether you’ve lived here for years or are visiting for the first time, I know this summer will be something truly special, full of unforgettable memories. That’s what live music is all about.”

Year of Croeso

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has come a long way since the first festival in 1947, with more than 400,000 competitors from over 140 nationalities and cultures having performed on the Llangollen stage over the years. This year, as the festival marks the ‘Year of Croeso – Only in Wales’, more than 4,000 competitors from 36 countries will head to Llangollen for a vibrant week of competitions and performances. With a focus on promoting international harmony and reconciliation through music and dance, the 2025 Eisteddfod is set to build on the record-breaking success of 2024 and deliver a bigger and better celebration than ever before.

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Live at Llangollen Pavilion as presenting partner, as part of an extended agreement with Cuffe & Taylor shows across the country including Lytham Festival, Live at Lincoln Castle, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Live at The Piece Hall, Derby Summer Sessions, Depot Live, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, Southampton Summer Sessions and Live at Powderham.

For more information and to purchase final tickets go to llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2025

June 26 – Texas with support from Rianne Downey

June 27 – Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey and Kerr Mercer

June 28 – UB40 Ft Ali Campbell with very special guest Bitty McLean and Reggae Roast

June 29 – James with support from The K’s and Tom A. Smith

July 3 – The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

July 4 – Olly Murs with very special guest Lemar and Absnt Mind

July 5 – The Human League with support from The Christians and Altered Images

Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2025

July 8 – Beyond Time: The Music of Hans Zimmer in concert

July 9 – Uniting Nations: One World featuring Sir Karl Jenkins

July 10 – KT Tunstall with support from The Absolute Orchestra

July 11 – Il Divo with special guest Laura Wright

July 12 – Choir Of The World with special guest Lucie Jones

July 13 – Bryn Terfel: Sea Songs with special guests the Fisherman’s Friends and Eve Goodman

