The adorable Welsh Christmas video melting hearts
If you watch one Welsh Christmas video this year, make it this one. It’s already melting hearts across Wales.
Celtica Electronica have teamed up with Aleighcia Scott for a beautiful new version of the Welsh classic ‘Ar Hyd y Nos’, and the accompanying video might be the sweetest thing we’ll see this festive season.
Because at the heart of it are two unexpected stars…
Meet Cadno and Caradog – the real Coco & Cwtsh.
The video follows little Cadno and her dog Caradog, exploring Christmas in that magical, gentle way only a child and their pet can.
Their nicknames, Coco and Cwtsh, actually inspired the name of the record label itself.
Cadno, aged 8, from West Wales, said: “I love that our nicknames, Coco & Cwtsh, are the name of the record label! And doing this with Caradog was awesome because we’re best buds. It was a big moment for me to be in the same video as Aleighcia because she is just amazing and having all the violins in the studio was so cool! I can’t stop singing the song and daydreaming about being a recording star one day too”
Prepare for Wales to collectively say “awww…”
A Welsh classic, beautifully reimagined.
Aleighcia – one of Wales’ most loved artists and now a coach on Y Llais alongside Sir Bryn Terfel, Bronwen Lewis and Yws Gwynedd brings a glowing warmth to the track.
It’s cosy, elegant and unmistakably Christmassy — the perfect soundtrack for fairy lights, mulled wine and that first quiet moment after the rush of shopping.
Aleighcia said: “Singing ‘Ar Hyd y Nos’ felt so special, but bringing it to life with Celtica Electronica at Christmastime was such a joy. Seeing Cadno and Caradog in the video made it even more magical. I hope it brings people a bit of warmth this winter.”
Aleighcia is having a huge year. Fresh from topping the iTunes Reggae Chart with her Welsh-language single Dod o’r Galon, earning a Welsh Music Prize nomination, and being tipped by The Guardian as a 2025 breakthrough artist, she now returns to screens as a coach on Y Llais in the New Year.
And now, along with Celtica Electronica, she’s gifting Wales one of the most charming Christmas videos of the season.
Listen on your preferred platform here.
