The Alarm’s Mike Peters issues emotional cancer update

Welsh rock legend Mike Peters has issued an emotional message after discovering his cancer has returned.

Last month The Alarm frontman discovered a large tumour on his neck.

Having been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in 2005, he erred on the side of caution and visited his hematologist, Dr. Earnest Heartin, at North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre in Bodelwyddan who immediately ordered an emergency biopsy and determined that Mike’s CLL has undergone a transformation into a High Grade Lymphoma that requires immediate and specialised cancer treatment.

Now, the rock star has issued a moving statement to give fans an update on his cancer fight and to express his gratitude for the love and support he has received from around the world.

In the message the musician laid out what he describes ‘as the biggest fight of his life’, but maintained it is a fight he will emerge victorious from.

Mike also revealed that he will still be able to play some shows and also announced he has submitted a first draft of volume one of his autobiography ‘Love, Hope and Strength’.

A Personal Message from Mike Peters 💚

Hello Everyone,

I’m never usually lost for words but right now I’m struggling to express how grateful I am for all the messages of love and support that have come my way from all corners of the world since I posted the news of my latest cancer challenge.

Last week, there was still a 25% chance that all of this was viral-related but on Thursday night April 25th the severity of the situation was revealed to Jules and I by Dr. Heartin (North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre), who confirmed to us that my 29 year old Leukaemia (CLL), had undergone an overnight transformation into a rare and aggressive form of Lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome.

I am now engaged in the biggest challenge of my life and have the highest mountain to climb in order to stay alive.

Jules (my wife of 35 years). has been incredible this last week and despite the shocks has remained solid as a rock throughout, especially as the magnitude and scale of the challenge that lies ahead has been laid out before us.

With your support and Jules by my side, I know I can defy the odds and survive the intensive treatments the doctors at The Christie Institute, Manchester have mapped out for me.

I’m up against a formidable opponent and it won’t be easy to come through the Chemo, Stem Cell and possible Car-T transplants that are some of the options and medical weaponry at my disposal.

First phase is to begin with the Chemotherapy sessions which will involve an 18 week cycle of RCHOP therapy which will probably be administered at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre or (if I decide to take a new clinical trial version of RCHOP+), at The Christie.

Dr. Adam Gibb at The Christie has been amazing with me since we first met. He’s been very direct, very specific and also very rock and roll in his delivery. Pulling no punches about my prospects of survival but also vowing to hit me with the proverbial Kitchen Sink in order to achieve the aim of full recovery.

Although, I will be somewhat immuno-suppressed, I should be able to live a fairly normal life throughout this first phase of the treatment cycle. As long as I avoid aeroplanes and don’t rush to hug and kiss everyone I meet, then I should still be able to perform at some of the shows already planned for the UK this Summer and Autumn, especially the ones with Status Quo and Big Country. It might also be possible to add in one or two additional impromptu events and DJ sessions at The Red in between the chemo cycles just like I did with The Saturday Gigs back in 2006.

I believe that having some performances to focus on will be imperative for my mental health and body conditioning as I gather my strength for the ordeal I am going to face both mentally and physically once the transplant phase begins.

I am determined to remain calm and take everything in a passive manner. Don’t get too down by the lows or too excited by the highs and there shall be many of both along the way I am sure.

I have walked the hillsides of my neighbourhood every day since encountering the Lymphoma and have taken immense strength and encouragement from the in depth conversations I have had with Jules who yesterday in her message, described herself as being like a black widow and fearful of death. I told her on our walk today that I want us both to live entirely in the moment and focus on the here and now. Why cry over something that may never happen when you can be happy in the present.

So keep the messages of support coming and lighting up the dark web with offerings of light and hope. I’ve already been contacted by eminent leaders in the fields of Leukaemia and Lymphoma (Alarm fans both), to offer advice and guidance which I am taking on with both hands. These new developments have come about because of caring fans sharing and spreading the news and helping it reach people who can offer hope against this rare and dangerous Richter’s transformation.

I am also fortunate to have the writing of my autobiography LOVE, HOPE and STRENGTH to focus on and so now is probably as good a time as any to share the news that I have already handed in a self written 158,234 word first draft of Volume One.

I was excited about the book before the discovery of Richter’s Syndrome but now that time is of the essence, I will be dedicating myself to writing, and finishing Volumes 2 and 3 over the coming months as I square up to my new adversary.

I have lived to tell the tale before and shall do so again.

Love Hope and Strength

Mike Peters

Mike’s initial cancer diagnosis in 1995 spurred him to create the Love Hope Strength Foundation with wife and Breast Cancer survivor Jules to help build awareness and fight against cancer through advocacy and bone marrow drives.

Love Hope Strength has registered 250,000 people onto International Stem Cell Registries and identified over 4,500 potentially lifesaving matches, giving hope to blood cancer patients who would otherwise be denied a chance of life.

For more information about the Love Hope Strength Foundation, please visit: https://lovehopestrength.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

