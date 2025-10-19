The Albany Gallery celebrates 60 years of artistic excellence in Wales

One of Wales’ most enduring cultural institutions, the Albany Gallery, will celebrate its 60th anniversary this autumn.

To mark the milestone, the gallery is hosting a special 60th Anniversary Exhibition, running from 24 October to 22 November, which will feature a curated selection of works from artists past and present who have shaped the gallery’s journey.

The exhibition will reflect the breadth and depth of artistic expression that has passed through its doors since they first opened in 1965.

History

Founded by the late Mary Yapp MBE and artist David Griffiths MBE the Albany Gallery has become a cornerstone of the Welsh art scene, showcasing a rich tapestry of artistic talent from across the UK.

David Griffiths left the gallery shortly after its founding to pursue his celebrated career, and it was Mary Yapp’s vision, passion, and unwavering dedication that guided the Albany Gallery for over five decades.

Yapp’s extraordinary commitment to the arts earned her an MBE in 2017, recognising her instrumental role in creating and nurturing a space for both established and emerging artists.

Following her retirement in 2019 Mary entrusted the gallery to her long-serving and dedicated team: Hannah Bryce, Elizabeth Campbell, and Bethan Lee, who continue to carry forward her legacy with pride and purpose.

Plaform

Over the years the gallery has exhibited and supported the work of many of Wales’s most iconic artists, including the late Sir Kyffin Williams RA, widely regarded as one of the pre-eminent Welsh landscape painters of the 20th century.

Sir Kyffin was a close associate of the gallery and Mary was his Welsh agent until his passing in 2006. He contributed significantly to its reputation for excellence.

The gallery has also played host to a wide array of distinguished artists over the decades, including: Diana Armfield RA, Ceri Auckland-Davies, Peter Brown NEAC, Tim Fudge, Nick Holly, Ken Howard RA, Mike Jones, John Knapp-Fisher, John Lines RSMA, Martin Llewellyn, Donald McIntyre, Gwyn Roberts, Will Roberts, William Selwyn, Rosa Sepple PPRI, and David Tress.

Community

Gallery Co-Director Hannah Bryce said: “Celebrating 60 years is a remarkable milestone. The Albany Gallery has always been more than just a gallery – it’s a community, a platform, and a celebration of art.

“We are proud to honour the vision of Mary and the artists who have made the gallery what it is today.”

The gallery reiterated that, as it looks to the future, it remains committed to nurturing artistic talent and providing a space where art continues to inspire and connect.

The 60th Anniversary Exhibition will launch with a special opening on Friday 24 October from 5pm, featuring a commemorative talk by renowned Welsh television presenter and art lover Arfon Haines-Davies, documenting the gallery’s remarkable history and its place in the cultural life of Wales.

It will include works from resident artists Josef Herman, Ken Howard, and Diana Armfield among many others. For more information, visit the Albany Gallery’s site here.