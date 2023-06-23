The amazing Chris Gunter flag flying high at Glastonbury

So there you are losing your mind to The Foo Fighters in a secret appearance on The Pyramid Stage so monumental that it almost tears a hole in the fabric of space and time.

You then turn around and there towering above you on an extended flagpole is a flag bearing an image of Welsh cult hero Chris Gunter wearing a bucket hat, clutching a can of Strongbow Dark Fruits in one hand and a cross bearing footballing Christ, Gareth Bale in the other.

You would probably surmise you were actually having an out of body experience or ingested too much industrial strength weed.

But no, you weren’t imagining it. This is the brilliant flag a bunch of Welsh football fans had made to take to Glastonbury – and we reckon amongst all those jokers waving flags with ‘I Am Here’ and ‘Hello Mum’ on them, the Gunter flag towers above them all. Literally.

So (bucket) hats off to Wales fans and Gunter devotees David Jones, Tom Griffiths, Alex Davies and Lloyd Hampton for creating this masterpiece.

“It was designed as a bit of a joke really but Gunter is one of our favourite players for Wales, who has been there through thick and thin,” said Tom. “We wanted to commemorate his retirement with something he would hopefully find funny.”

David added: “When we pitched the flag up at our tent we had a few people walk past and make a comment, but we haven’t yet taken it into the crowds. We were going to this afternoon and this evening so we’re hoping to get it on TV.”

For those eagle-eyed viewers watching on TV, they made have already spotted the flag during Texas and The Foo Fighters’ sets on the Pyramid Stage.

“We’ll be at The Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Lizzo, and Lewis Capaldi,” said David. “So we’ll try and get close to the stage for these ones and get it in shot.”

While the lads are not sure if Chris Gunter himself has seen the flag, they do have a particular request for First Minister Mark Drakeford.

“Hopefully Mark Drakeford sees it and realises Gunter should be announced as the Pope of Wales!”

That would obviously make him the first Welsh Pontiff, or Pontaff, if you like. (Sorry)

