Watch: Welsh singer Hvnter flies the flag for Wales at Glastonbury

To say electro pop artist Hvnter was excited to play Glastonbury Festival would be an understatement.

As one of the first acts opening the festival he made the most of his opportunity, while flying the flag for Wales – in every sense of the word.

Dressed in natty Welsh flag shirt and shorts, the musician who we are hoping will be selling his stage outfit as part of his merchandise (because let’s be honest who wouldn’t buy such a patriotic get up) got the early afternoon crowd dancing along to his hooky electro pop.

His performance on The Hive stage certainly left him feeling emotional.

Taking to Instagram after his set, he posted: “I still can’t believe I played Glastonbury, what a fever dream come true.

“I completely blacked out on stage as soon as I sang the last line of the last song I balled my eyes out.”

Hvnter was the first of many Welsh acts who will be playing at the world’s biggest music festival between Thursday and Sunday. See our the Instagram post below for the full info.

first artist seen @glastonbury 2023 & it’s @iamhvnter who has just absolutely smashed it on The Hive stage in the MOST GLORIOUS SHIRT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 It feels just only 5 mins since Jamie was on the @ForteProject10 – what a journey! Oooozing with pride right now! ❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜🖤🩶🤍🤎 pic.twitter.com/2EtuC50AgZ — Minty’s Gig Guide 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MintysGigGuide) June 22, 2023

