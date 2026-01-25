The beautiful hotel named the most romantic in Wales

The prestigious Michelin Guide has revealed its list of the most romantic hotels in the UK and Ireland.

The rundown of the best hotels for an intimate overnighter or a weekend away in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland features a myriad destinations for those with romance on the menu,

Out of the 11 hotels listed, there is one entry for Wales, but it’s a beaut. The Penmaenuchaf Hotel, nr Dolgellau, is a perfect country retreat for lovers with stunning views of Eryri National Park.

‘Romance has never been a one-size-fits-all business, and neither is the ideal Valentine’s Day getaway’, writes the Guide. ‘Fortunately, the UK and Ireland are home to a broad range of classically romantic hotels, as well as quirkier accommodation. Of course, there are your fairytale castles, steeped in history and converted to the highest levels of comfort. And there’s no shortage of sumptuous country house hotels, complete with inviting spas, floral furnishings and acres of greenery.

‘But there are also chic beachy breaks, cosy mountain escapes and trailblazing hotels with resident artists in high-octane cities on the menu too – romantic hotels, whatever your idea of romance.’

In its review of the stunning Welsh destination the Michelin Guide describes the 14 room Penmaenuchaf Hotel as ‘contemporary classic and lively, perfect for a cosy mountain escape’.

‘This Victorian country-house hotel is set on the south side of Eryri National Park, and the genteel cosiness of its interiors is a fine complement to the rugged beauty of the landscape.

‘The rooms have been updated and look fresh as can be, though they remain antique in their style; some include fireplaces, Jacuzzis, or balconies, and all have views of the verdant surroundings.

‘After a bracing day of hiking the untamed wilderness of ERyri National Park, the stylish bedrooms of Penmaenuchaf hotel are perfect for snuggling up together.

‘Indeed, you don’t have to venture far from this Victorian country house hotel to see many of Eryri’s most impressive mountains or its dramatic lakes, waterfalls, dunes and headlands.

‘Penmaenuchaf’s historic gardens are ideal for a lovers’ walk, too; stroll around the sunken ornamental garden, take a seat between the lavender beds or follow a path into the woodland.

‘When it’s time to dine, sink into the plush sofas at the relaxed Mynydd Bar or opt for Afon for fine dining with sweeping views of Eryri’s dramatic peaks. Afon’s menu promotes bold honest flavours formed around quality, locally sourced produce.’

Rooms start at £236 Find out more via https://penmaenuchaf.co.uk/