The beautiful story behind giant Eisteddfod mural in Pontypridd

David Owens

During the past two weeks residents in Pontypridd have been treated to the sight of a giant mural being painted in the town centre.

Completed in time for the beginning of the National Eisteddfod, which is being hosted in the town’s Ynysangharad Park, it is quite the striking sight.

Located on a corner building on Mill Street it celebrates the Eisteddfod being held in the Valleys.

Painted by leading Welsh street artist Tee2Sugars it features a father and daughter surrounded by iconic symbols from both the Valleys and Wales.

Commissioned by the National Eisteddfod, the artist said he wanted to create a piece that celebrated the people of Rhondda Cynon Taf and the different generations “passing the torch down”.

The mural may show a man and his daughter, but Tee (real name Tom Llewellyn) revealed that the artwork was based on a photo he took of his wife and daughter, which he then edited to create his stunning artwork.

Posting on his Facebook page, Tee said of the artwork: “A Father and Daughter intertwined with the landscape of Wales and the Valleys.

“Representing the resilience of the Welsh people and the mining heritage.

“This artwork is adapted from four poems to create this mural.

“The father and daughter figure is to signify the generations of Welsh people.”

The painting shows the landscape of the Valleys and the River Taff, as well as local landmarks including Castell Coch and the Rhondda Heritage Park, alongside well known Welsh symbols – the daffodil and dragon.

“It represents the people and the landscape. It’s probably the Welshest mural I’ve done in a long time”, Tee told WalesOnline.

The building on which the mural is sited is also hugely significant as it’s where Evan James and his son James lived when they composed the Welsh National Anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

The artist said the last fortnight creating the epic artwork has been an incredible experience, thanks to the overwhelming support of the local community.

“This being where it is, this is like an artist painting on a big stage. I’m there in front of anyone. We worked out that 100,000 people see this mural on a daily basis and the reaction has been absolutely crazy,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to people in Ponty Market and everybody who has come up to us has been so positive. I was painting last Thursday and I got a little bit overwhelmed really and I had a moment to myself about the amount of people that have been praising the mural, beeping as they go past, giving lots of encouragement online.

“It’s been a surreal experience doing this one, especially due to how public it is, it’s amazing.”

The painting includes a QR code which takes you to a page on the Eisteddfod website where you will find information about Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, including a soundscape which captures conversations with children from local primary schools as well as various renditions of the anthem by locals from the area

The National Eisteddfod runs from August 3-10 in Pontypridd. Find out more HERE

