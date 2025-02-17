The beautiful version of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ by a Welsh male choir

This is the moment a Welsh choir performed a stunning version of a Coldplay classic.

When Pendyrus Male Choir recorded themselves belting out a beautiful rendition of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ in rehearsal, they posted it on their Facebook page where it was met with universal acclaim.

It’s arguably Coldplay’s most famous song. It’s also one of their most streamed songs, currently totalling a not too inconsiderable 1.6 billion plays on Spotify.

There is nothing quite like a male vole choir for sending shivers down the spine, and this stirring version certainly ticks all the boxes.

Comments on the choir’s Facebook post included: ‘I cannot stop playing this’. ‘Spine tingling incredible’. ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Bloody hell!’

Check it out below (headphones on and sound up!)

Fix You – Lyrics

When you try your best, but you don’t succeed

When you get what you want, but not what you need

When you feel so tired, but you can’t sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can’t replace

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

And high up above or down below

When you’re too in love to let it go

But if you never try you’ll never know

Just what you’re worth

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

Tears stream down your face

When you lose something you cannot replace

Tears stream down your face and I

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes

Tears stream down your face and I

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

It’s a big year for Pendyrus Male Choir who celebrate their 100th anniversary and will be playing a number of special concerts throughout 2025.

Last month they teamed upw ith another famous Welsh choir, Treorchy Male Choir for a joint concert.

Rhondda Fawr and Rhondda Fach were united for the Brothers In Song concert as the choirs pooled the combined might of their astonishing voices for an unforgettable evening of song.

There were many standout moments not least this beautiful version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ which will definitely give you goosebumps when you take a listen.

Staged at St Peter’s Church, Pentre, the concert coincided with the 100th anniversary of Pendyrus Male Choir.

Posting on their Facebook page, Treorchy Male Choir wrote: ‘What. A. Night! 👏🏻👏🏻

Noson anhygoel a fythgofiadwy yn Pentre neithiwr.

“Brothers in Song” 🎶🎼🎵

Congratulations to everyone who played a role in this unique event uniting the Rhondda Fawr and the Rhondda Fach together.

Our comedic and outstanding compére Dr Alwyn Humphreys was very entertaining, along with chorister soloists Mr Raymond Daniels (Treorchy) and Mr Gareth Haines (Pendyrus) who were both sensational.

A recording of Eli Jenkins’ Prayer appears below, narrated splendidly by Treorchy baritone chorister Mr Tony Jones. We think you’ll agree that this was an extremely moving narration and joint choir singing.

Diolch am eich cefnogaeth ❤️’

