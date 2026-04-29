The best bottled beer in Wales is revealed at awards

The best bottled beer in Wales has been named at the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) awards.

Conwy Brewery in Llysfaen doubled up at CAMRA’s Champion Bottled Beer of Wales, winning both gold and bronze in the 4.4% and Above category.

Telford Porter (5.6%), a ruby black, smooth porter by Conwy Brewery was crowned CAMRA’s winner after fighting off competition from beers across Wales.

Silver place went to Hefeweizen (5.2%) by Geipel Brewing, Denbighshire, a refreshing hazy yellow smooth gold beer.

Conwy Brewing also won bronze for their nutty, sessionable Rampart Brown Ale (4.8%).

Telford Porter now has the chance to fight for the overall title of Champion Bottled Beer of Britain, where the very best bottled beers from around the UK will face off against each other.

Organisers say the awards show just how strong the Welsh brewing scene is – especially in the north of the country.

Judges described Telford Porter as a: “Ruby black, smooth porter with enticing aromas of coffee, chocolate and raisins. The flavour was well balanced with roasty notes, damsons, dark cherries and treacle. The aftertaste was dry with a roasty bitter character. A very drinkable porter.”

Conwy Brewery Head Brewer, Kane Upton, said:

“Winning gold and bronze at the CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain Awards is a huge moment for us. It reflects the care, consistency, and craft our team puts into every beer we brew – and we’re incredibly proud to be representing Wales on this stage.”

Find out more about Conwy Brewery’s range of beers via https://conwybrewery.co.uk