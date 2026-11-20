Nation.Cymru staff

Christmas is just around the corner, and across Wales, festive attractions are getting ready to welcome families for another season of Santa visits, sparkling lights and Christmas train journeys.

But with so many experiences to choose from, finding somewhere that genuinely lives up to the excitement isn’t always easy. Once tickets, travel and food are added together, a Christmas day out can become quite expensive, so knowing what previous visitors thought can make all the difference.

With this in mind, Go Smoke Free has analysed Tripadvisor reviews of Christmas attractions across the UK to reveal which festive experiences in Wales have received the strongest feedback from visitors.

The study assessed Christmas-specific five-star ratings alongside year-round visitor satisfaction and overall review numbers, combining the findings into a score out of 100. This helped identify attractions that have impressed Christmas visitors while maintaining a strong reputation throughout the year, although a lower score doesn’t necessarily mean a disappointing festive experience.

To ensure the results were based on a meaningful amount of visitor feedback, researchers only included attractions with at least 100 Tripadvisor reviews overall, including a minimum of 30 Christmas-related reviews. Fourteen Welsh attractions qualified.

Taking the Welsh Christmas crown is Santa’s Grotto at Folly Farm in Pembrokeshire, scoring 93.39 out of 100. An impressive 97.0% of its 33 Christmas reviews awarded five stars, the highest percentage among Wales’ top three. Its wider reputation is strong too, with 82.0% of its 5,728 Tripadvisor reviews giving the attraction the maximum rating. Folly Farm also ranks fourth across the UK.

Santa’s Adventure at Manorafon Farm Park in Conwy follows in second place with 86.81. The attraction has received 156 Christmas reviews, with 89.1% awarding five stars. Its year-round satisfaction rate is also strong at 87.2%, based on 1,404 reviews, helping it secure 11th place nationally.

For families who enjoy a traditional Christmas train journey, Santa Specials at Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway takes third place with 78.92 out of 100. The Powys attraction has earned five stars from 87.3% of its 55 Christmas reviewers. Its wider Tripadvisor reputation is also positive, with 83.7% of 767 reviews awarding the maximum rating.

Another railway follows in fourth. Santa’s Special Train Ride at Rhyl Miniature Railway scores 73.94, with an outstanding 97.2% of its 36 Christmas reviews awarding five stars. That’s actually the highest festive five-star percentage in the Welsh ranking, although its smaller overall review base of 212 affects its final position.

Santa’s Grotto at Dan yr Ogof, part of the National Showcaves Centre for Wales, completes the top five with 68.92. The attraction has received 42 Christmas reviews, with 92.9% giving five stars. With its underground setting, it offers families something a little different from the usual Christmas grotto experience.

In sixth place is Santa Special at Llangollen Railway, scoring 68.41. The Denbighshire railway has attracted 144 Christmas reviews, with 70.8% awarding five stars. Its year-round reviews tell a similar story, with a 69.6% five-star share across 1,642 reviews.

Two attractions share seventh place with identical scores of 65.82. Santa Special at Gwili Railway in Carmarthenshire has received 102 Christmas reviews, 68.6% of which are five-star. Its overall Tripadvisor review count stands at 1,296, with 71.7% awarding the maximum rating.

Sharing seventh is Zipmas at Zip World Llechwedd in Gwynedd. The attraction has attracted 42 Christmas reviews, with 59.5% giving five stars. Its wider reputation is stronger, with 75.3% of 4,143 reviews rating the venue five stars, helping it finish level with Gwili Railway despite the difference in Christmas feedback.

The Polar Express Train Ride at Brecon Mountain Railway takes eighth place with 49.40. It has received 213 Christmas reviews, more than any other Welsh railway experience in the study. Of these, 61.5% are five-star, while its year-round percentage stands at 57.5% across 1,696 reviews.

Cardiff makes its first appearance in ninth place through Visit Santa at Cardiff Castle, scoring 44.86. The festive event has received 49 Christmas reviews, with 51.0% awarding five stars. The castle itself has a much larger review base of 6,170, giving it one of the highest overall review counts in the Welsh ranking.

In tenth is 500 Years of Christmas at Tredegar House in Newport, scoring 44.42. The historic attraction has received 64 Christmas reviews, 60.9% of which are five-star. Its wider visitor satisfaction rate is 56.9%, based on 1,368 reviews.

Return of the Guardians at Reindeer Lodge in Flintshire follows in 11th place with 18.13. The experience has attracted 359 Christmas reviews, the largest festive review total in the Welsh ranking. However, 46.0% award five stars, while its year-round percentage is similar at 46.2%, bringing down its overall score.

Christmas at Bute Park in Cardiff places 12th with 5.10. Its 167 Tripadvisor reviews are all classified as Christmas-related in the dataset, with 34.7% awarding five stars. This gives the experience a lower score than many of the smaller attractions elsewhere in Wales.

Rounding out the Welsh ranking is Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland, which places 13th with 0.08. Of its 103 Christmas reviews, 16.5% are five-star. While the event offers a different kind of outing from smaller Santa experiences, its lower proportion of positive reviews places it last among the qualifying Welsh attractions.

A spokesperson at Go Smoke Free commented: “Christmas days out are something families look forward to for weeks, especially when children are involved. Between seeing Santa, going on a Christmas train and spending time together, there’s a lot to get excited about. But it can also become expensive quite quickly, so parents understandably want somewhere that’s worth the trip.

“What’s lovely about the Welsh results is the variety. Folly Farm takes first place, but you’ve also got farm parks, miniature railways, underground Christmas experiences and historic castles. It shows that there’s no single recipe for creating a memorable Christmas outing.

“The results for Rhyl Miniature Railway and Folly Farm are particularly interesting, with both receiving five stars from more than 97% of their Christmas reviewers. Those are impressive figures, although it’s important to remember they’re based on relatively small review samples. That’s why looking at a venue’s wider reputation matters too.

“The popularity of Christmas train journeys also stands out. There’s something nostalgic about boarding a decorated train with the family, and for younger children, the journey itself can be just as exciting as meeting Santa.

“Of course, the biggest attraction isn’t necessarily the one that will create the happiest memories. Sometimes it’s the smaller details, friendly staff, a well-organised visit or a moment that feels genuinely special to a child, that people remember.

“For anyone booking a Christmas outing this year, it’s worth checking recent reviews, what’s included in the ticket and whether the experience suits your children’s ages. A little planning can help make the day more enjoyable and a lot less stressful.”

Methodology and sources

The study analysed Tripadvisor review data for Christmas attractions across the UK. Researchers assessed more than 1,000 potential Christmas attractions, including festive experiences, Santa grottos, heritage railway events, light trails and seasonal family attractions.

For the score out of 100, attractions needed at least 100 English-language Tripadvisor reviews overall and at least 30 reviews identified as Christmas-related.

The overall score combines three factors: Christmas five-star review percentage (50%), year-round five-star review percentage (30%) and total Tripadvisor reviews (20%).

To avoid giving attractions with very small Christmas review samples an unfair advantage, Christmas five-star percentages were adjusted towards the study average using the equivalent of 30 additional reviews.

Each factor was converted into a score between 0 and 100 based on its ranking among eligible attractions, before the weighted scores were combined.

The Welsh results were filtered from the national ranking, using the same scores and methodology rather than recalculating scores for Wales alone.

The score reflects both Christmas visitor satisfaction and wider attraction popularity, rather than Christmas reviews alone. A lower score doesn’t necessarily mean a disappointing festive experience.