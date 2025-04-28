The best sunrise and sunset spot in the UK is in Wales

Wales saw the driest March in more than 60 years as Spring was welcomed with back-to-back sunshine. With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, new research has unveiled the best sunrise and sunset spots in the UK.

And the good news is thew top spot is in Wales with Yr Wyddfa at the summit of the list.

The outdoor experts at Blacks have analysed social media data to uncover the best sunrise and sunset nature spots – also offering advice on how to safely enjoy sunrise and sunset chasing.

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast at Blacks, said: “With Spring finally here, there is no better time to start heading outside and enjoying your surroundings. Whether you’re an early riser looking to catch the first light of the day or like to watch the day unwind as the sun sets, there are several spots around the UK which offer spectacular scenery.

“From the mountains to beaches, we have revealed the best viewpoints across the UK to watch the sun rise or set.”

The UK’s best sunrise and sunset nature spots

1. Yr Wyddfa, Wales

2. Mam Tor, Peak District

3. Sandbanks, Dorset

4. Perranporth, Cornwall

5. Bamford Edge, Peak District

6. Watergate Bay, Cornwall

7. Curbar Edge, Peak District

8. Rhossili Bay, Wales

9. Catbells, Lake District

10. Baslow Edge, Peak District

Taking the top spot as the best place to watch the sun rise and set is Yr Wyddfa. The most popular mountain in the UK it’s climbed by an estimated half a million people every year due to its impressive views. With the #SnowdonSunset and #SnowdonSunrise hashtags having almost 3,000 posts, it is clear this destination is known to produce some of the best sunrise and sunset views in the UK.

Following in second place is Mam Tor, a hill located in Castleton, Derbyshire. Standing at 517m tall, its elevated position and open landscape make it a great spot for anyone looking to capture a great picture of the sunrise or sunset. With views of the White Peak and the Winnats Pass, it’s no surprise this spot boasts 1,350 Instagram posts.

Rounding out the top three is Sandbanks, a beautiful coastal neighbourhood located in Dorset with 895 posts mentioning sunrises and sunsets. Renowned for its impressive beaches and waters, the coastal area is the perfect backdrop to watch the day begin or end. For those seeking a more relaxed experience, the flat terrain of the beaches makes it an accessible and easy spot to explore.

A special mention for another stunning spot for sunrises and sunsets in Wales is Rhossili Bay in the Gower, which ranks at number 8 in the top 10.

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast at Blacks, has also shared their top tips for heading out for sunrise and sunset viewing safely

1. Wear appropriate clothing

Heading out early before sunrise or staying out late after it sets could mean that temperatures will be lower than during sunlight hours. Ensure you’re prepared for this by layering up clothing, allowing you to add or remove layers as the temperature changes. Alongside this, always check the forecast before you leave for any unsettled conditions; if heavy rain is forecast, you may also want to consider adding waterproof layers.

2. Bring a torch

If you’re heading out early before the sun rises or returning late after sunset, it’s likely you’ll have minimal natural light. Therefore, it’s vital that you bring a torch or headtorch and ensure that it is well-charged. It can be easy to stray from routes, lose your footing, or encounter wild animals.

3. Watch your footing

Reduced light in the early morning or late evening can make it difficult to see where you’re going, even with a torch. Try not to rush and always watch where you are going to ensure you don’t trip or fall, helping to prevent injury. Alongside this, when choosing a spot to view the sun, make sure you’re careful to inspect where you stand or sit and don’t get too close to exposed edges when at a height. Always wear appropriate footwear when heading out on a walk or hike to prevent injury and ensure comfort.

4. Protect your skin and eyes

Even earlier and later in the day, the sun can still be powerful enough to cause damage to our skin and eyes. Ensure that you wear suncream throughout the day and reapply as needed. The same goes for our eyes, so remember to always wear sunglasses or similar eye protection and avoid staring into direct sunlight for long periods.

5. Bring food and water

If you’re heading out for a long walk or hike to your chosen viewing spot, make sure you are well-prepared and energised for the full day. Remember to take enough snacks and water to keep you hydrated. Alongside this, it’s worth letting someone know your plans before you head out.

6. Respect your surroundings

Lastly, remember to respect your surroundings. Many sunset and sunrise spots are areas of natural beauty and are home to local wildlife. Ensure to always take any litter home with you, avoid disrupting local foliage, stick to designated paths and keep noise to a minimum.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

