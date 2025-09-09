The Big Bavarian Feast is coming to Wales

An Oktoberfest atmosphere is promised when the Big Bavarian Feast brings live music and sharing platters to the Welsh capital.

After a sell-out debut event in 2024, Pasture Restaurant is teaming up with DEPOT again this October for a night of fire-cooked feasting and Bavarian beers.

On Saturday 11th October 2025 – you can expect a live Oompah band, hearty Bavarian sharing platters of food served family-style, and an Oktoberfest atmosphere that could give Munich’s liveliest beer halls a run for their money – think long tables, clinking glasses, and more lederhosen than you can shake a schnitzel at.

Pasture Restaurants are a celebration of fire-based cooking and incredible local ingredients, coupled with slick, engaging service. The Cardiff restaurant boasts a busy open kitchen which showcases charcoal grills and live fire cooking; in 2024, Pasture Cardiff was also ranked 48th in the 101 World’s Best Steak Restaurants.

Giving their team of chefs a chance to step out of the kitchen for an afternoon of outdoor cooking, last year’s Bavarian Feast menu featured a variety of specially created dishes such as:

– Currywurst Sausage grilled over fire

– Fire-Roasted Chicken brined, spiced, and slow roasted

– Picanha Steak cooked over the flames

All served with homemade sides and sauces – from crispy shoestring fries to sauerkraut, beer pickles, and house hot sauce.

This year, guests can expect more of the same fire-kissed indulgence, with a few new Pasture twists waiting in the wings.

Alec Wilkson, Events Manager from Pasture Cardiff said “Last year’s event at DEPOT was so much fun, we loved designing the menu and the food went down a storm – the team were adamant we had to do it again. We can’t wait to light up the grills and cook up another Bavarian Feast!”

Tickets are priced at £55 per person, with all food & live entertainment included, and a minimum of 4 / Maximum of 8 guests per table.

