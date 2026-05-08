The biggest inflatable Aqua Park in Wales to open this summer.

A giant Aqua Park, the biggest in Wales is set to open this summer.

Llys-y-frân Lake in Pembrokeshire which is owned by Welsh Water Dŵr Cymru, has announced that a massive inflatable adventure park is set to welcome thrill-seekers during the school summer holidays and before.

The park promises ‘heart-stopping launch towers and gravity-defying ‘blast bags,’ making Llys-y-frân Lake ‘officially the adrenaline capital of summer’.

According to the Western Telegraph, the Aqua Park’s multi-component course of slides, launchpads and towers is currently being inflated and anchored in the lake.

Dŵr Cymru said that it finalised the acquisition of the Aqua Park from Aqua Parks Group in March. Since then it has been preparing the park to ensure it is ready to welcome visitors.

Visitors to the Aqua Park will get a full hour of high energy fun for £25 per person with all safety gear included.

The Aqua Park is set to open to visitors on weekends ahead of the six-week school holiday period. Once the school holidays start, the park will be open daily, with the season concluding in early September.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of an Aqua Park at Llys-y-frân Lake,” said James Thompson, head of visitor attractions at Dŵr Cymru.

“We look forward to welcoming both holidaymakers and local residents from across west Wales and beyond to experience the Aqua Park.

“This new addition enables visitors to enjoy the water in a safe, fully lifeguarded environment.”

Dŵr Cymru added that it had conducted ‘a thorough assessment to confirm the suitability of the site’, with environmental survey results indicating that the Aqua Park is unlikely to have a negative impact on local wildlife.

Measures are being implemented based on the survey recommendations to safeguard the environmental integrity of the lake, ensuring the natural habitats and species within Llys-y-frân Lake remain protected.

Local residents and visitors are invited to attend a community open day at Llys-y-frân Visitor Centre on Sunday 17 May, from 11am to 3pm. During the event, detailed plans for the Aqua Park, along with additional information, will be on display. Staff members will be available throughout the day to answer questions and discuss the project.

Dwr Cymru said that introduction of the Aqua Park marks a ‘vibrant addition’ to the activities already available at Llys-y-frân Lake.

Llys-y-frân Lake recommends visitors stay connected by following their official Facebook and Instagram pages, where updates regarding the Aqua Park opening date and the full summer schedule will be announced, including details of operating days and times throughout the summer school holidays.