The biggest light trail in Wales returns to illuminate festive season

An immersive light trail is set to brighten up the darkest of winter nights as it takes visitors on an illuminated journey filled with wonder and intrigue, ahead of the festive season.

Luminate returns this month to Margam Country Park, South Wales’ historic country estate in Port Talbot.

Described as ‘Wales’s number one immersive light trail’, visitors can experience the mile-long illuminated journey filled with creative new installations for 2025.

The light trail, which has welcomed 1 million visitors nationwide, since it launched in 2019 is an after-dark experience and one which is sure to captivate all ages – an event not to be missed in the lead-up to the festive season.

As darkness descends, visitors can weave their way through the light experience in the Orangery gardens. New this year is a stunning bespoke creation of 6,000 illuminated roses that have come from the King’s country retreat at Sandringham. The flowers are programmed to change colour in time to a medley of music, creating a real showstopper.

This mesmerising trail also features a narrated light show ‘Twas the night before Christmas alongside illuminated fireflies and a dazzling projection on the castle walls. There will be interactive installations such as piano keys and a game with the seasonal theme of naughty or nice.

The team behind Luminate create bespoke installations that deliver those wow moments and take your breath away. This is a sure-fire way to bring seasonal joy to friends and family as you explore. On the route there will be mulled wine and marshmallows to toast on fire pits, to keep the chill away.

Margam Country Park is set in 1000 acres of parkland. The location offers beauty, history, and wildlife alongside a wide variety of family attractions. This winter Luminate will light up Margam Country Park with a display featuring fairies and the ever popular Make a Wish where visitors can write their heart’s desireon a tag and pin it to the wall ahead of the festivities. The Luminate fairies will be making one visitor’sdreams come true. Don’t miss it.

Warming seasonal food and drink will be on offer mid-way through the trail and visitors can spend time relaxing and enjoying the illuminated swings.

Janine Maycock, from the Luminate team, says: “We’re so excited about returning to Margam Country Park with new installations for 2025. We work hard to ensure Luminate is a fun and enchanting evening out.

“We work with the best in the business to create bespoke installations and the trail is different each year, so there is always a surprise. We can’t wait to share the experience and look forward to welcoming people for the first time as well as our returning visitors at this magical time of year.”

Councillor Cen Phillips Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing says: “We are delighted to welcome the return of Luminate Wales to Margam Country Park. This event has become a highlight of our cultural calendar, drawing both our local community and visitors to enjoy an annual festive tradition with a beautifully reimagined light trail each year.”

Luminate supports a number of charities by donating tickets. For Margam the charities include Carers Trust Wales, Inclusability and Something to Look Forward to.

There will be dedicated evenings where visitors are able to come along with their four-legged friends on dog friendly nights and the trail on a wide, hard-surface path suitable for wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and pushchairs. There will also be dedicated evenings for those with Special Educational Needs.

Luminate also works with Ecologi, to offset their carbon and has planted almost 84,000 trees to date with a target of 100,000 in the next 12 months.

Details

Luminate

Margam Country Park

Monday 17th November to Wednesday 31st December

https://luminate.live/events/

Social Media

Instagram: @luminateuk

TikTok: @luminateuk

Facebook: @luminateuk

X: @Luminate_uk