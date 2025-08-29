The ‘blonde bilingual bombshell’ flying the flag for Wales on RuPaul’s Drag Race

International drag icon, RuPaul, returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this Autumn for series seven of the smash hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Twelve fierce and fabulous drag queens are raring to go in their bid to snatch the crown and become The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Over ten weeks, the award-winning cult series sees twelve hopeful queens compete in a variety of spicy challenges and games designed to test their drag skills, with the winner of the week being awarded a much-coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a Lip Sync For Their Life and the risk of elimination.

RuPaul, affectionately revered as Mama Ru, leads an esteemed judging panel that includes regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, as well as a host of special celebrity guest judges. Together they deliberate the fate of the queens, but it is Mama Ru, queen of queens, who has the final word on who stays or sashays away from the competition.

And flying the flag for Wales is Catrin Feelings from the Rhondda.

Catrin Feelings

26, Rhondda Valley

Introduce yourself!

My name is Catrin Feelings, I’m 26, and I am the blonde bilingual bombshell from the Rhondda Valleys all the way from South Wales!

How long have you been doing drag?

So, I have been doing drag for about four years now. It started off in my bedroom, but I love the attention, and then after lockdown I just thought life’s too short. I thought, ‘Chuck yourself out there Cat, what’s the worst that can happen? Probably end up on Drag Race’. Look at me now!

What can we expect to see from a Catrin Feelings show?

You’re going to get all the camp classics, and you’re going to get a bit of nana humour. Expect a lot of sparkles. There’s one thing you all need to know about Catrin Feelings, she’s not going nowhere near a stage without a feather or a sparkly gown.

Where did your drag name come from?

I wanted a pun and something Welsh. It came to me after listening to a Little Mix song. It was ‘Motivate’, and the lyrics go, ‘O na, na, I’m catching feelings’, I was just like, ‘oh it sounds like they’re singing Catrin Feelings, and so that’s why I’m called Catrin Feelings!

Tell us more about Wales?

I absolutely love Wales. I think it’s about time to have a bit more Welsh campness in the show! I am from the Rhondda Valley. Growing up in the Rhondda, it was a bit black and white, there was no grey area. If you were different, people would make sure to know that you were different. Mind you, can you imagine me trotting down the street dressed like this?

Which challenges are you most excited for?

Do you mean which challenges am I going to win?! One hundred percent it’s Snatch Game. Girls, she is coming for it! Best believe you should all be scared because Catty Feels is going to win that badge.

I think comedy is where my strongest skills lie. Maybe my looks too, but, you know, I got to let the other girls win a badge for something, haven’t I?

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

It feels right girls! I want to show how far hard work can get you. I left my job to become a full-time drag queen, that’s how serious I am. Drag is just everything to me. I absolutely love every single bit of this.

The twelve queens ready to slay the runway on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are:

Catrin Feelings

Tayris Mongardi

Sally TM

Silllexa Diction

Pasty

Nyongbella

Paige Three

Elle Vosque

Viola

Chai T Grande

Bonnie Ann Clyde

Bones

Find out more about the contestants HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

