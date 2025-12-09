The breathtaking ‘James Bond film’ shot in stunning Welsh location

When it comes to Wales we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the unspoilt countryside.

Some of the most beautiful and breathtaking vistas are to seen here – and none more so than the Elan Valley.

In a video that is gaining traction online, Instagram videography account @travellingwelshman has created a beautiful tribute to the valley in the form of a spoof James Bond set-up.

Travelling Welshman is travel content creator Nathan Dixon. Posting on his Instagram page he wrote: ‘007, there’s been a leak in the Elan Valley, go and investigate it immediately 🙏 do not return without the footage …’

Bond composer David Arnold’s distinctive music from the 007 movie Golden Eye plays over the top of magical drone footage of the Elan Valley.

It’s a breathtaking sight.

Find out more about Nathan Dixon’s work HERE

The Elan Valley was recently voted one of the top stargazing spots in world.

Travel company Inghams Walking rated over 122 locations based on reviews from other stargazers, and an overall Google search popularity, to give them each a weighted score.

Elan Valley Estate ranked 9th, the only stargazing spot in the UK to make the top 15, with a 4.7 star rating across Google reviews and AllTrails.

As a Dark Sky park, qualified based on “management, location, nighttime public access, resources, and night sky quality” by DarkSky.org, the Elan Valley Estate is the perfect place to see the supermoon away from the glow of fireworks.

The majority of official Dark Sky parks are located in the USA, and they are well represented within the global index rankings, with North Carolina’s Mayland Earth to Sky Park in joint third place and the UBarU Camp and Retreat Center in Texas ranking fifth.

However, Europe’s Dark Sky parks are also highlighted in the research, with the Elan Valley Estate, Greece’s Ainos National Park on Kefalonia ranking third, and De Borshplaat in the Netherlands ranking eighth.

Nestled in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains, Elan Valley’s Trust has gone to great care to protect the nighttime environment and raise awareness about the fragility of dark skies.