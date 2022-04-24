The brilliant Twin Town mural taking shape in Port Talbot

It’s arguably Wales’ greatest cult film.

When Twin Town was released 25 years ago this month, April 11, 1997, its anarchic, breakneck scenes and darkly twisted comic plot grabbed everyone’s attention.

It made a star of Rhys Ifans, in his first major film role, and two and a half decades later remains one of the great Welsh movies.

The film also had a stellar Welsh cast including Ifans (Jeremy Lewis), his brother (on screen and in real life) Llyr Evans (Julian Lewis), Huw Ceredig as the twins’ dad Fatty Lewis, Port Talbot born Di Botcher as mum, Jean Lewis, and William Thomas as Bryn Cartwright.

The dark comedy crime drama, set in Swansea, was filmed mainly around Port Talbot.

Now, days after a major mural of Michael Sheen was unveiled in the town, it is adding to its burgeoning reputation as the street art capital of Wales and paying tribute to its filmic heritage, with a series of murals celebrating Twin Town.

Currently being painted in the underpass between Dalton Road and Neath Port Talbot Hospital by one of Wales’ leading street artists, Steve ‘Jenks’ Jenkins, it’s sure to be quite the attraction with fans of the film when it’s finished this week.

