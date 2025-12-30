The brilliant ‘Welsh sat nav’ video that will make you laugh

The mysterious Welsh artist, who started out drawing on supermarket carrier bags has long been an entertaining presence online.

Bagsy – the creative from the Rhondda whose identity remains a secret (much like Banksy from whom his name is inspired) began his clandestine endeavours creating artwork on carrier bags, leaving them for people to find in supermarkets. This spawned a successful design business which has grown and grown in recent years.

Fascinated by the people of the South Wales Valleys, his designs on the likes of t-shirts and posters reflect the love he has for the place where he lives.

He also occasionally puts his comedic skills to good use creating videos on TikTok, which amplify valley life in the only way he knows how.

One of his funniest creations is a hilarious take on a Welsh sat nav.

Imagine if you were able to programme a sat nav with a very localised accent, so microscopic in fact that it knows the names of everyone who lives there.

If you love accents you’ll love this. If you love Wales you’ll love this. If you just love quirky videos, then you’ll certainly love this.

Headphones on. Watch and enjoy!

Find out more about Bagsy and his creations HERE