The Celebrity Traitors series 2 air date confirmed and new trailer released

Nation.Cymru staff

The multi-award-winning hit psychological game returns as the highly anticipated new series of The Celebrity Traitors begins on Thursday 1 October at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series will air two nights a week on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.

The game is on as the new trailer shows the celebrity players meet each other and take part in an explosive mission as host Claudia Winkleman puts the finishing touches to her favourite game.

Joining Claudia in the Scottish Highlands are Amol Rajan, Bella Ramsey, James Acaster, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Julie Hesmondhalgh, King Kenny, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Myha’la, Professor Hannah Fry, Richard E. Grant, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp, Sebastian Croft and Sharon Rooney. They will play the ultimate game of detection, trust and betrayal in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

The official video podcast The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked also returns to BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds as host, Ed Gamble is joined by banished and murdered players and previous celebrity and non celebrity-players for a debrief and reactions to the latest betrayals, mind games and manipulations.

Produced by Platform Media, each episode features exclusive interviews and unseen footage where the Faithful learn the identity of the Traitors for the very first time.

There will also be exclusive bonus episodes available immediately after the main show on BBC Sounds, with extended celebrity interviews and in-depth gameplay analysis.

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked airs on BBC One straight after the main series, and on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

And there’s more, viewers will find out how Claudia chooses her Traitors in Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides. New information will be revealed, as Claudia gets to know the players on a more personal level. As she interrogates their true intentions there’s nowhere to hide but who has it in them to turn to the dark side? And who left Claudia with some easy decisions to make?

Series one of The Celebrity Traitors debuted on BBC One and iPlayer in October 2025 and was a runaway success, with the brand seeing unprecedent growth. The series averaged 14.9m across the run with a peak of 15.4m for the finale – Which is the highest rating episode to an entertainment programme since 2016.

The first series of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked was also a smash hit and helped drive record numbers for audio plays across the BBC’s digital platforms, including hitting 13 million combined plays on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer during its run.

The Celebrity Traitors starts on Thursday 1 October at 8pm BBC One and BBC iPlayer

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked starts on Thursday 1st October at 9.15pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides will be available on Thursday 1 October from 9.15pm on BBC iPlayer.

The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 – Everything you need to know

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