The chart-topping ’80s pop band playing tiny shows in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A much-loved soul-pop outfit who scored a string of hits in the late ’80s and early ’90s are to play in the intimate surrounds of a Welsh music venue.

Liverpool’s The Christians have delivered a string of hits with such solid gold songs as Hooverville, When The Fingers Point and Ideal World.

They’ve also scored two top five albums with 1987’s self-titled album The Christians which reached number two, while 1990’s Colours reached number one.

Now they’re heading to the 150-capacity Acapela Studio in Pentyrch, near Cardiff, for two shows. The first quickly sold out and they’ve recently announced a second night due to demand

Renowned for an endless string of soulful yet socially aware hits …Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest for the World, Whats in a Word, Hooverville, Words, Father, The Bottle and many more The Christians enjoyed huge acclaim in the late 80s and early 90s both in the UK and Europe and often confused people with their band name (in fact just the brothers surname with absolutely no religious connotation!)

Still headed by enigmatic lead singer Garry Christian (who very much deserves the Daily Mirror’s description of him as having ‘one of the finest voices in pop) who has only gained in vocal stature (and wit) over the years, the band are enjoying a revival currently touring successfully in the UK and Europe.

A spokesperson for Acapela said: “After their first night sold out, we are delighted to announce that The Christians have agreed to stay for a second night! If you missed them before make sure not to miss out and book early as for the past 7 years – every concert has sold out very quickly.

“Catch them on tour and find out why Chris Evans said ‘it was the best gig I’ve ever been to’.”

Find out more and book tickets via https://acapela.co.uk/events/the-christians-2nd-night/

Find out more about The Christians via www.thechristianslive.com

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.