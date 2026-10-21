The Chocolate Festival of Wales returns this weekend with a ton of treats on offer

Nation.Cymru staff

The Chocolate Festival of Wales – Gŵyl Siocled Cymru returns this weekend with a mouthwatering line-up.

The Festival kicks off at 10am on Saturday 24th October in Llanidloes with lots of chocolatey activities happening across the Powys town.

A particular highlight is the indoor Chocolate Market held in the home of Welsh quilting, Minerva Arts Centre.

This year 10 chocolate companies from around Wales are joining the festival.

There are activities across the day and across the town to get involved in. There are options for kids, families and adults – and most are free to attend.

Llanidloes market will also host a special Chocolate Haiku gallery with the chance to create your own haiku. Just over the road, the Calm Cocoa hot chocolate pop-up will be the perfect pit stop as the weather cools down.

Venues across thee town are hosting free sessions to enjoy, including:

– ‘Choc Chats’ conversation sessions in the Hanging Gardens event space

– Sustainable chocolate cookery drop-in in Bethel Street Community Kitchen, highlighting

delicious ways to avoid food waste.

– Family-friendly screening of Wonka in the afternoon

– ‘Additional Needs Cafe’ Chocolate Bake Sale fundraiser in Bethel Street Market

– Afternoon of cacao wellbeing sessions, ranging from mindful movement to meditation

This year there will also be free dedicated festival parking in the Kennel Fields on Penygreen Rd.

Businesses across the town are getting involved with special dishes, decadent chocolate bakes, festival window displays, chocolate fundraisers and even chocolate-themed cocktails.

During the Festival, which is run on behalf of the Llanidloes Chamber of Trade, organisers suggest visitors pop past the Chocolate Information Bureau in Minerva Arts Centre to grab a map and programme.

It’s looking like it’s going to be a chocolatey day to remember.

You can find the full programme at: https://chocolatefestivalwales.co.uk

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