The colourful Welsh town named in the UK top 10 for Christmas shopping

A colourful Welsh market town in Pembrokeshire has been named as one of the top ten in the UK to do your Christmas shopping.

Narberth has been featured in a list of the 10 best British towns and cities for Christmas shopping with a local flavour in national newspaper, The Guardian.

The paper’s festive shopping guide was taken with Narberth for its foodie offerings, stating it was ‘fast becoming Wales’s premier foodie hub’.

“Where better to source what you need for the season than the places with a reputation for making it?” said the guide which offered Britain’s best places for fizz, food, fine art, outdoor gear, chocolate, books, ceramics and toys.

The Guardian recommendations included Narberth’s Wisebuys which they reckoned was a great first stop for locally sourced goodies and hampers.

The newspaper was also a fan of bakery Rock’N’ Dough – a great place to refuel with a coffee and pastries while Ultracomida gets a mention for its authentic Spanish ingredients and cooking equipment.

Foodies meanwhile were recommended to stay at Top Joes’s Townhouse, where the rooms are situated around a popular pizza restaurant.

“Wisebuys is a great first stop; pick up locally produced goodies: laverbread and rapeseed oils, handmade chocolates, chutneys and cheese, available in a range of hampers.

“Pop into Rock ’N’ Dough Bakehouse for fabulous freshly made pastries and coffee, before stocking up on Mediterranean treats at Ultracomida, a tapas bar and deli offering authentic Spanish cured meats, patés and cheese to take away, along with classic paella pans and ceramics.

“Stay at Top Joe’s Townhouse, with rooms above a buzzy pizzeria, from £90 B&B.”

The article went down particularly well with Narberth Town Council who were overjoyed with the accolade.

“The Guardian has featured our lovely town in their 10 best British towns and cities for Christmas shopping with a local flavour,” it proudly declared.

“Well done Narberth.”