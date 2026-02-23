The comedy podcast about a Welsh town which has become an unlikely hit

Harford: An Oral History, is a comedy podcast, launched in February 2025, which has become an unlikely hit.

Written and performed by comedy writer Dan Hooper, this fictional series explores the surreal history of Haverfordwest—known locally as Harford—through its inhabitants.

Each episode, presented as a monologue, explores a chapter from Haverfordwest’s past—from an ill-fated bid to build the world’s tallest building in a small town to a battle reenactment that turned into real blood-fueled conflict. The stories are backed with the sounds of atmospheric, experimental music to enhance the surreal experience.

It was featured in the Observer which described it as “crackle with bible-black, absurd, twisted humour”, was a Guardian’s podcast of the week (brimming with dry wit and unlikely twists) and more recently was listed as one of the Guardian’s readers favourite podcasts of 2025. It also won the inaugural Golden Lobes Best Scripted Comedy award in 2025 and was nominated for two other awards.

For fans of absurd, surreal humour, Harford offers 10–15 minute episodes that break from the typical chat format.

Speaking about the podcast, Hooper said: “My aim was to create something layered and strange—like stumbling onto a late-night radio broadcast. I didn’t want this podcast to follow the usual chat or interview format. Growing up in ’90s Haverfordwest, it felt like nothing exciting ever happened. This podcast aims to change that, even if none of it is true.”

About Dan Hooper

Dan Hooper is an accomplished comedy writer and performer. He has written for flagship BBC Radio 4 programmes such as The News Quiz, The Now Show and The Show What You Wrote. His credits also include BBC One Wales’ Age of Outrage, Radio Wales’ Welcome Strangers and The Leak, Radio 4 Extra’s Newsjack, among others. He was shortlisted for the BBC Wales New Drama award in 2017 and a semi-finalist for the 2022 Nobbs Memorial Trust.