The Cure provide perfect heatwave antidote with stunning Cardiff show
Indie rock legends The Cure played their biggest ever headline show in Wales to the delight of more than 30,000 fans in Cardiff.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees played an incredible two and a half hour set at Blackweir Fields that covered the band’s stellar 40-year-plus career.
“Diolch,” frontman Robert Smith told the audience before launching into such classics as Pictures Of You, Inbetween Days, Just Like Heaven, Lovesong, A Forest and Disintegration.
The band returned for a 10-song encore that included the Hot Hot Hot!!! – aptly included on one of the hottest days of the year – as well as The Walk, Lovecats, Friday I’m In Love, Close To Me, Why Can’t I Be You and Boys Don’t’ Cry – see full set list below.
The Cardiff date, fresh from the band’s headline show at the Isle of Wight Festival, was one of their first UK shows since the release of their Number One album ‘Songs of A Lost World’.
The Cure were supported on the night by Joy Formidable and The Twilight Sad, both bands personally selected by Robert Smith.
Blackweir 2026 continues on Friday with Teddy Swims before two headline nights with Lewis Capaldi and another sold out show with US superstar Pitbull.
SET LIST – THE CURE AT BLACKWEIR, CARDIFF – 24-06-26
PLAINSONG
PICTURES OF YOU
HIGH
A NIGHT LIKE THIS
LOVESONG
THE LAST DAY OF SUMMER
IN YOUR HOUSE
SECRETS
PUSH
INBETWEEN DAYS
JUST LIKE HEAVEN
TREASURE
WANT
BURN
A FOREST
EDGE OF DEEP GREEN SEA
PRAYERS FOR RAIN
DISINTEGRATION
————-
LULLABY
HOT HOT HOT!!!
WRONG NUMBER
THE WALK
THE LOVECATS
LET’S GO TO BED
FRIDAY I’M IN LOVE
CLOSE TO ME
WHY CAN’T I BE YOU?
BOYS DON’T CRY
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