The Cure provide perfect heatwave antidote with stunning Cardiff show

Indie rock legends The Cure played their biggest ever headline show in Wales to the delight of more than 30,000 fans in Cardiff.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees played an incredible two and a half hour set at Blackweir Fields that covered the band’s stellar 40-year-plus career.

“Diolch,” frontman Robert Smith told the audience before launching into such classics as Pictures Of You, Inbetween Days, Just Like Heaven, Lovesong, A Forest and Disintegration.

The band returned for a 10-song encore that included the Hot Hot Hot!!! – aptly included on one of the hottest days of the year – as well as The Walk, Lovecats, Friday I’m In Love, Close To Me, Why Can’t I Be You and Boys Don’t’ Cry – see full set list below.

The Cardiff date, fresh from the band’s headline show at the Isle of Wight Festival, was one of their first UK shows since the release of their Number One album ‘Songs of A Lost World’.

The Cure were supported on the night by Joy Formidable and The Twilight Sad, both bands personally selected by Robert Smith.

Blackweir 2026 continues on Friday with Teddy Swims before two headline nights with Lewis Capaldi and another sold out show with US superstar Pitbull.

SET LIST – THE CURE AT BLACKWEIR, CARDIFF – 24-06-26

PLAINSONG

PICTURES OF YOU

HIGH

A NIGHT LIKE THIS

LOVESONG

THE LAST DAY OF SUMMER

IN YOUR HOUSE

SECRETS

PUSH

INBETWEEN DAYS

JUST LIKE HEAVEN

TREASURE

WANT

BURN

A FOREST

EDGE OF DEEP GREEN SEA

PRAYERS FOR RAIN

DISINTEGRATION

————-

LULLABY

HOT HOT HOT!!!

WRONG NUMBER

THE WALK

THE LOVECATS

LET’S GO TO BED

FRIDAY I’M IN LOVE

CLOSE TO ME

WHY CAN’T I BE YOU?

BOYS DON’T CRY