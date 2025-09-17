The extraordinary ways award-winning musical is supporting Welsh learners

Theatr na nÓg’s award-winning musical Eye of the Storm is set to return to Swansea this autumn, following overwhelming demand that has seen its six-week schools’ run sell out months in advance. The award- winning production, written by Geinor Styles with songs by Grammy Award winner Amy Wadge, runs at the Dylan Thomas Theatre from 16 September to 25 October.

First performed in 2017 before touring the UK and Hong Kong, Eye of the Storm will break new ground this year with its first Welsh-language performances. The translation, Dal y Gwynt by Gwawr Loader, will be performed both for schools and, for the first time, in special public performances.

In partnership with Dysgu Cymraeg – Ardal Bae Abertawe / Learn Welsh – Swansea Bay Region, Theatr na nÓg is offering Welsh learners a unique theatre experience. Alongside tailored vocabulary support and pre-and post-show discussions, some learners have even been cast in the production itself, stepping onto the stage to perform in Welsh for the very first time.

Geinor Styles, Theatr na nÓg’s Artistic Director and Eye of the Storm’s writer and director said of the reasoning behind their focus on the Welsh language: “Eye of the Storm has been one of our most successful productions, touring across Wales, the UK and also Hong Kong. Having Grammy Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge create the music was a huge part of its success, but at Theatr na nÓg, we’re never

content to stand still. This time we wanted to push the boundaries further by staging the show in Welsh for the very first time.

“For us, it’s not just about producing theatre, it’s about making a difference. That’s why we’re working closely with Welsh learners, offering language support so they can enjoy the production to its fullest. We’ve also cast Welsh learners to perform in Welsh on stage for the first time. If we’re serious about reaching the Welsh Government’s target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050, then we all have to play our part. This is ours.”

Eye of the Storm/Dal y Gwynt is set in Penywaun, Aberdare and tells the powerful and heart-warming story of Emmie Price, a young carer who dreams of solving the energy crisis by studying the power of tornadoes and extreme weather patterns in America’s Mid-West. The choice of a country-style songbook gives the show an Americana vibe, even though it is set mainly in a caravan park in Aberdare.

Amy Wadge said: “The heart of Eye of the Storm is Emmie, a girl who dreams of chasing tornadoes in America, and country music fits her story perfectly. It’s a genre that’s poignant yet witty, full of irony, and above all it tells stories that drive the narrative forward.

“While people often associate country with Tennessee or Texas, I’ve always felt that Wales has a natural kinship with it. We understand the small-town spirit, the grit, the humour, and the struggle. Emmie might live in a trailer park in Wales, but her story of hardship, hope and resilience is the same story country music has always told.”

Initially, Styles and her team developed Eye of the Storm through drama workshops conducted with young carers in Merthyr and Aberdare, facilitated by Barnardo’s and then collaborated with Swansea Young Carers, who again this year will be supporting the play by delivering training to the cast and staff of Theatr na nÓg. The company are also looking forward to welcoming the young carers to some of the rehearsals.

Eye of the Storm / Dal y Gwynt is a bold and timely production that speaks directly to the issues young people face today; from the hidden challenges of being a young carer, to the alarming drop-off in girls pursuing science, as well as the ongoing climate emergency.

Based in Neath, Theatr na nÓg has a proud history of tackling difficult themes in ways that empower and inspire young audiences to believe they can change the world.

Geinor Styles said: “Since our first performance in 2017, progress for girls in STEM has been painfully slow. Yes, the number of women in STEM roles has risen, but they still make up only 23% of the workforce. And the climate emergency is more urgent than ever. That’s why we believe it’s crucial to give young people stories that inspire them to question, to act, and to see themselves as part of the solution.”

Sioned Williams MS, Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd for South Wales West, said: “Theatr na nÓg continues to show the vital role the arts play in both education and the future of our language. By staging Eye of the Storm in Welsh for the first time, and by actively involving Welsh learners as both audiences and performers, they are not only creating outstanding theatre but also strengthening confidence and pride in the language.

“This production tackles important issues; from the challenges faced by young carers to the need for more girls in STEM, while at the same time helping us on our journey towards a million Welsh speakers by 2050. I warmly commend Theatr na nÓg for their creativity, ambition and their commitment to inspiring the next generation.”

A limited number of tickets will be available on selected dates for the general public and can be booked at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theatr-na-nog. Daytime performances for schools are sold out.