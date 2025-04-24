The favourite takeaway of people in Wales revealed

When it comes to takeaways we are spoilt for choice with a plethora of tasty options on our doorstep thanks to the rise of delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

From burgers, pizza, fish and chips to Chinese, Indian, kebabs, and much more, we are spoilt for choice

However, gone are the days of the Friday night fish and chip supper being the go to takeaway for the UK, a new study has revealed that people in Wales prefer a Chinese takeaway instead.

A new study by mobile and tech retailer Currys surveyed 2,000 UK residents to discover the nation’s favourite takeaway food. In Wales, Chinese takeaway topped the list with over 6 in 10 (65%) of those in the mation putting this in their top three.

This was followed by an Indian takeaway, with 47% of Wales residents putting this classic in their top three and Pizza in third appearing in 38% of respondents’ top three.

When it came to how much people are spending per person per month on takeaways, the majority of those in Wales said they spend a modest £11-£30 each month on average. The majority of those in this region (24%) only ordering less than once a month – which is the lowest frequency in the country compared to other regions.

When asked what the top issues they face with takeout were, the most Wales residents put late delivery at the top of their list, with 41% experiencing this issue with their takeaways.

However, more than half of Wales residents declared they wanted healthier takeaway options.

The study also asked about the healthiness of takeaways in general, and although 75% of those in Wales never look at the calories of their takeout orders, 54% wish there were healthier takeaway options near them. Plus, a whopping 47% are worried about the healthiness of their takeaway orders.

This worry, however, doesn’t seem to be impacting consumption, as the same survey revealed that for the majority of those in Wales (47%) say their takeaway consumption has remained the same over the past year. Although with this being less than once a month on average, there is probably no need to cut back further.

You can view the wider study HERE

