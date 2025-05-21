The Foodie Guide to the Wales Coast Path

Walking the Wales Coast Path is a feast for the senses, but with all that exercise, you’ll want to fuel up along the way.

And while backpack snacks may keep you going most days, it’s always a good idea to bear in mind the sheer number of incredible eateries that dot the entire length of the path or are just a short detour away.

We’ve rounded up a variety of restaurants, cafes and bars, catering to all budgets, where you can enjoy some delicious dishes and take a well-earned break during your Welsh coastal adventures.

South Wales

Cobbles Kitchen, Ogmore by the Sea

Set in the beautiful Ogmore valley, Cobbles has built up a reputation for selling mouth-watering, hearty sandwiches by the sea, using the best, local ingredients.

Cobbles Kitchen (@cobbleskitchen) • Instagram photos and videos

The Custom House, Penarth

Located next to the impressive Cardiff Bay Barrage, directly alongside the coast path and boasting two restaurants – La Marina and El Puerto, this restaurant serves up constantly changing brasserie style menus, with dishes made from seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

The Old Custom House Penarth (@theoldcustomhousepenarth) • Instagram photos and videos

Picton & Co, Cardiff Bay

A stylish deli, bar and kitchen located in Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay, Picton’s offers a varied menu from vibrant salads and freshly baked pastries to savoury sandwiches and signature brunch bowls.

The Old Custom House Penarth (@theoldcustomhousepenarth) • Instagram photos and videos

Blue Anchor Inn, Vale of Glamorgan

A historic 14th-century thatched pub renowned for its award-winning food and real ales. With thick stone walls, low-beamed rooms, and open fires, this inn offers a cosy atmosphere steeped in history and is often named as one of the best pubs in Wales.

The Old Custom House Penarth (@theoldcustomhousepenarth) • Instagram photos and videos

Beach House, Oxwich Bay

One of the UKs finest seaside restaurants, the Michelin starred Beach House is located literally on the sand at Oxwich Bay, where you can enjoy Gower’s freshest local produce; reared, caught, picked, or grown, as waves lap the shore just feet from your table.

Beach House Restaurant (@beachouseoxwich) • Instagram photos and videos

ROK, Mumbles

This new and unique coastal restaurant overlooks the panoramic Bracelet Bay in Mumbles and has been topping the list of places to eat in Swansea Bay.

Rok Restaurant (@rok_mumbles) • Instagram photos and videos

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Wales

Sloop Inn, Porthgain

Situated within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, this centuries old pub that sits on the beautiful harbourside provides classic pub fare, with many seasonal Welsh dishes and specials, which in season includes locally caught lobster, crab and mackerel.

Sloop Inn, Porthgain (@sloopporthgain) • Instagram photos and videos

Runawayskiln, Marloes Sands

Housed in a farmyard just off the coast path, Runwayskiln’s little café is renowned for its fresh, locally sourced and eclectic dishes that cater to a variety of dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Panoramic views over fields and the sea beyond, make this unassuming little spot a must visit.

Runwayskiln (@runwayskiln) • Instagram photos and videos

Café Mor, Pembrokeshire

Overlooking East Angle Bay, Café Môr is an award-winning, one-of-a-kind, solar-powered seaweed boat kitchen that celebrates local seafood and foraged ingredients. It serves customers a unique menu that includes dishes like Welsh beef and laverbread burgers, Pembrokeshire crab rolls, and seaweed-infused desserts.

Café Mor (@cafemor1397) • Instagram photos and videos

Lan y Mor, Pembrokeshire

A contemporary restaurant situated on the golden sands of Coppet Hall Beach in Saundersfoot. Lan y Môr brings together Hywel Griffith, the man behind Michelin-starred Beach House in the Gower, with former Head Chef at award-winning Grove of Narberth, Gerwyn Jones.

Lan y Môr Restaurant Saundersfoot (@lan_y_mor) • Instagram photos and videos

The Shed, Porthgain

The Shed is an informal fish and chips favourite situated in the stunning fishing village of Porthgain on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. Much loved for its own caught local fish and shellfish, landed daily on the quay in front of the bistro.

(@theshedporthgain) • Instagram photos and videos

Pizzatipi, Cardigan

Pizzatipi, is perfectly situated on the banks of the river Teifi in the heart of Cardigan and provides a unique riverside dining experience in a cozy tipi setting, serving wood-fired pizzas, potato cakes and garlic focaccia, all complemented by a rustic ambiance and outdoor fires.

Pizzatipi (@pizzatipi) • Instagram photos and videos

The Harbour Master, Aberaeron

A restaurant located within the iconic Harbour Master hotel on Aberaeron’s beautiful Georgian harbourfront, serving the freshest local Cardigan Bay shellfish, fish and Welsh lamb. Watch the sunset and boats bobbing in the harbour from your table.

The Harbour Master (@the_harbour_master) • Instagram photos and videos

The Bluebell Bistro in New Quay

The Bluebell Bistro stands in an enviable position with far-reaching views over Cardigan Bay. This family-run establishment serves a diverse menu including burgers, steak and fresh fish, making it an ideal spot for all the family.

The Bluebell Bistro (@thebluebellbistro) • Instagram photos and videos

Crwst, Cardigan Bay

Located in the town centre, this dog-friendly café offers the perfect spot to grab a mid-walk treat and take in the glorious views on their outdoor terrace. Be sure to grab one of their famous toasties whilst soaking in the sun.

Crwst (@crwst.cymru) • Instagram photos and videos

Coast, Aberdovey

Overlooking Church Bay, it offers a relaxed yet refined dining experience that showcases the best of Welsh produce. The menu features locally sourced seafood, often landed just 200 meters from the door, as well as meats from nearby farms, all prepared with simplicity and passion.

Coast Aberdyfi (@coastaberdyfi) • Instagram photos and videos

Millie & Sid’s, Tywyn

A charming dog friendly café nestled in the heart of Tywyn, the menu showcases locally sourced ingredients with a Welsh twist, featuring homemade soups, quiches and ever popular Welsh rarebit and in the evenings from Thursday to Saturday, the café transforms into a tapas bar, offering small plates that blend Spanish and Welsh culinary traditions.

Millie&Sid’s (@millieandsids) • Instagram photos and videos

North Wales

Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias

Located just a stones throw away from the stunning beach of Porth Eirias, this Michelin-bib recognised restaurant is renowned as one of the best in North Wales. Seafood takes centre stage here, with the team turning seasonal produce into extraordinary bistro-style food.

Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias (@brynportheirias) • Instagram photos and videos

Dylan’s, Menai Strait

Overlooking the Menai Strait, which separates the island of Anglesey from Gwynedd, Dylan’s is renowned for its diverse seafood menu. Indulge in Michelin recommended dishes, including Menai mussels while taking in stunning panoramic views. And if the Menai Strait location doesn’t work for you, there are multiple Dylan’s locations dotted along the North Wales coastline in Barmouth, Conwy, Llandudno and Criccieth.

Dylan’s Restaurants | North Wales (@dylansrestaurants) • Instagram photos and videos

Pontoon, Pwllheli

Renowned for its eclectic fusion menu, Pontoon offers a diverse array of dishes inspired by Indian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, and Mexican cuisines. Signature offerings include naan pizzas and hake curry. Find it within the Outer Harbour of Pwllheli and enjoy your food with unbeatable views of Pwllheli Marina and Snowdonia.

Pontoon Pwllheli (@pontoonpwllheli) • Instagram photos and videos

Llofft, Felinheli

Llofft is a vibrant café-bar and restaurant situated on the seafront of Y Felinheli, housed in a restored 19th-century sail loft. Culinary offerings at Llofft emphasise locally sourced ingredients and Welsh flavours, featuring dishes like Welsh lamb flatbread, Turkish eggs, and a unique blend of coffee crafted by Coffi Eryri in Conwy.

Llofft (@llofft.cymru) • Instagram photos and videos

The Stores, Anglesey

The Stores is a stylish Italian-inspired restaurant and deli located in the heart of Trearddur Bay, Anglesey. Known for its artisanal pizzas, fresh Italian dishes, and craft cocktails, it offers a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

The Stores (@the_stores_anglesey) • Instagram photos and videos

Wood Fired Shack, Bangor

Within the bustling culinary scene of Bangor, this independent pizzeria is known for its creative Neapolitan-style pizzas and warm, welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant has become a local favourite for its inventive toppings like hoisin duck and tandoori chicken, as well as vegan options such as the “Living on the Veg” pizza with coconut-based mozzarella.

Wood Fired Shack (@woodfiredshack) • Instagram photos and videos

The Jackdaw, Conwy

Nestled in the heart of historic Conwy, The Jackdaw is a modern Welsh dining destination redefining the local food scene. Led by acclaimed chef Nick Rudge, the restaurant blends fine dining technique with nostalgic Welsh flavours, offering a seasonal menu that pays homage to heritage and local produce.

The Jackdaw Conwy (@thejackdawconwy) • Instagram photos and videos

The Tavern on the Bay, Anglesey

Located in Red Wharf Bay, The Tavern on the Bay is a standout gastropub offering guests a memorable dining experience with breathtaking 270° panoramic views of the coastline. Their menu emphasizes locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, presenting imaginative takes on classic Welsh and British dishes.

The Tavern on the Bay (@thetavernonthebay) • Instagram photos and videos

Caffeinacoffi, Prestatyn

A contemporary café situated in Prestatyn serving ethically sourced single-origin Peruvian coffee from Easy José. Since opening in 2021, it has become a local favourite for its specialty coffee, minimalist décor, and welcoming atmosphere.

Caffeina (@caffeinacoffi) • Instagram photos and videos

Find out more about the Wales Coast Path HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

