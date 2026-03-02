The friendly family pub named the best in Wales

A multi-award-winning pub has been named Wales’ Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Wales CAMRA Pub of the Year 2026 is Rhos y Hafod / Cross Inn in Llanon, Ceredigion.

The friendly family pub offers a warm welcome and constantly changing ales from Welsh breweries.

There is a choice of two inside drinking areas, a lively front bar and a comfortable rear bar.

Outside there are two drinking areas, a large rear garden and a sunny roadside space to the front.

Sunny days can be enjoyed in the roadside drinking area or the large rear garden, where live music is often staged.

There is parking on both sides of the pub. An August beer festival is held, plus other events.

Rhos y Hafod / Cross Inn is also a local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2025 and Cider Pub of the Year.

Pubs in CAMRA’s Pub Of The Year competition are scored on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, and most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

Andrea Briers, National Coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition said: “These amazing pubs really are the crème de la crème and I would encourage the public to seek out the winners from across the nations and regions of the UK – they are top-tier pubs serving excellent beer, cider and perry, run by welcoming, hardworking staff.

“It’s also important to support your local all year round. With constant pressure from stubbornly high energy prices, fluctuating running costs and grossly unfair business rates threatening to drown pubs across the UK, it’s vital to get out and support the licensed trade.”

Meanwhile, CAMRA continues to fight for stronger planning protections for pubs in Wales, calling on the Welsh Government to require planning permission to be granted before a pub can be converted into another use or demolished so that communities can have a chance to save their local if developers are trying to get rid of it against their wishes.

Rhos y Hafod / Cross Inn Opening Times

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 5:00pm – 11:00pm

Wednesday – 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Thursday – 5:00pm – 11:00pm

Friday – 5:00pm – Midnight

Saturday – 5:00pm – Midnight

Sunday – Closed