The Gentlemen star Ray Winstone spotted filming in Welsh town

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the UK’s best known actors renowned for his ‘hard man’ roles has been spotted in the far more cosy surrounds of a Welsh town.

Ray Winstone, famed for roles in The Gentlemen, The Departed and Sexy Beast, was spotted filming in Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The actor was shooting action-comedy Danger Money, which sees him playing the lead role of Alan ‘Razor’ Sharp, in the six part series for Prime Video.

Despite filming taking place in Cowbridge, the market town will actually portray a town in England.

Winstone’s appearance created a buzz in the town and locals said he was more than happy to stop for selfies and autographs.

In Danger Money, Winstone plays a former SAS operative haunted by a botched mission.

The action-comedy series produced by Harry and Jack Williams features The Gentlemen star in his first Amazon role. David Crow and Oliver Maltman (Semi-Detached) are writers and Carl Tibbetts (Black Mirror, The Lazarus Project) is director.

Winstone stars as Alan ‘Razor’ Sharp, a former SAS operative haunted by a botched mission in the ‘90s that left his reputation in tatters and his best friend dead. Decades later, Razor – still plagued by guilt and desperate to rebuild a relationship with his daughter – is pulled back into the world that he’d left behind when an old friend resurfaces with a job too good to refuse.

The Williams’ brothers have become a fixture Prime Video, having produced Fleabag and recently made two seasons of hit UK drama The Assassin with Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore. Danger Money is produced by their Two Brothers Pictures indie.

Winstone said: “They told me the character was a bit of a scrapper, surly and getting on a bit. I told them it doesn’t ring any bells, but I like a challenge. In all seriousness, it’s everything that I love because beneath the action, laughs and the hardman antics, there’s a lot of heart, soul and depth to this script as any great characters and shows have.”

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