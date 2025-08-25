The giant Scream Park coming to Wales

A huge Scream Park is coming to Wales just in time for Halloween.

Billed as Wales Scariest Scream Park it is offering multiple live-action scare mazes, rides in the dark, fire & laser shows, live DJs, street food, and more.

The event is to be staged in Merthyr in October with the venue being announced nearer the date.

The experience consists of three terrifying Mazes, Scare Zones and The Forgotten Carnival.

THE MAZES

Backwoods Abbatoir

Hidden deep within the forest, the Backwoods Abattoir has been the subject of fearful legends for generations. Locals have long avoided its bloodstained doors, but every autumn, the Cartwrights’ annual harvest would draw fresh victims into their shadowy domain. Those who disappeared were never seen again and the truth behind those vanished souls is darker than anyone dares admit.

Behind closed doors, the Cartwrights’ work was more than slaughter. Guests lured inside would find themselves not as witnesses, but as prey. The chilling rituals, the flicker of steel under dim lights, and the echoing screams became part of the abattoir’s very walls.

What began as a family business became a yearly hunt, with the Cartwrights delighting in each new addition to their collection of secrets.

Dr Malice: The Cure

Malice Memorial Hospital is still open to the public, but something deeply wrong lurks behind its polished corridors and reassuring smiles. Dr. Malice, once hailed as a medical pioneer, is notorious for his obsession with the “ultimate cure” a secretive treatment shrouded in mystery and fear. Patients who check in for his experimental procedures are rarely seen again, and those who do return are never quite the same.

Tonight, you and your partner are admitted for a special procedure. Armed only with a flickering lantern, you must find your way through sterile wards and shadowy operating theatres, while evading Dr. Malice and his devoted staff. Every corner holds the possibility of salvation or a descent into his twisted idea of perfection.

Will you escape the hospital’s clutches, or become the next subject in Dr. Malice’s eternal experiment?

Ghost Track

Board the last train of the night at Colne Valley Station if you dare. Once a bustling route, the line is now shrouded in sinister legends and whispered warnings. Locals say that after midnight, the railway awakens with echoes of tragic accidents, mysterious disappearances, and the mournful cries of passengers who never reached their destination.

As you step into the creaking carriages and shadowy platforms, you’ll encounter the spirits of lost conductors, grief-stricken travellers, and vengeful souls bound to the tracks by unfinished business.

Time and reality begin to blur as the train hurtles into darkness, stopping at haunted waypoints where each ghostly encounter brings you closer to the truth and to the final, chilling secret of the Colne Valley line.

Will you escape the curse that haunts these rails, or will you join the list of those doomed to ride the Ghost Track forever?

SCARE ZONES

LUMINARIA: FIRE, LIGHT AND DANCE SHOW

Step into the heart of this scare zone and witness Luminaria, a fire, light, and dance experience like no other. As darkness falls, Luminaria ignites the night with a breathtaking fusion of blazing pyrotechnics, hypnotic lasers, and cutting-edge choreography.

This immersive show pulses with energy, transforming the shadows into a stage where dancers and performers move in perfect sync with music and dazzling visuals. Flames leap, lights swirl, and the atmosphere crackles with anticipation, drawing you deeper into the eerie world of After Dark Scream Park.

Prepare to be mesmerised. Prepare to be on edge. Luminaria awaits.

THE FORGOTTEN CARNIVAL

Step through the warped gates and into The Forgotten Carnival, where the midway is a maze of broken rides and tattered tents. Sinister clowns roam freely, their faces frozen in grotesque smiles, while sideshow performers beckon from the darkness, eager for new “volunteers.”

The air is thick with the sickly-sweet scent of popcorn and decay, and strange music warbles from forgotten speakers—sometimes backwards, sometimes not music at all.

Here, nothing is as it seems. Shadows move just out of sight. The games are rigged, and the prizes bite back. The ringmaster is always watching, waiting to add another act to the carnival’s cursed lineup. Laughter and screams blend as one in the night air.

Survive the games, dodge the carnies, and try not to become the next lost soul in The Forgotten Carnival.

