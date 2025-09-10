Wild swimming is becoming increasingly ever more popular – with eople seeking out the quit beauty of nature as a way of escaping trh stresses and strains of everyday life.

Later on this month – 28th September – marks World Rivers Day, a celebration of the natural waterways that shape our landscapes, support wildlife, and provide a haven for adventure and relaxation.

Rivers are a source of calm, connection, and well-being. One increasingly popular way to enjoy the UK’s rivers is through wild swimming.

The practice has boomed, with 7.5 million Brits venturing into rivers, lakes, and seas. New research has identified the best hidden spots for wild swimming across the UK – with two beautiful Welsh locations making the top 5.

The UK’s Wild Swimming Hotspots

If you’re looking to escape the crowds and dive into nature, these are the UK’s top hidden wild swimming spots. They’ve been ranked by temperature, seclusion, and overall experience.

Llyn Cau, Cadair Idris

High in the rugged peaks of Eryri National Park, Llyn Cau sits in the crater of Cadair Idris, surrounded by 400m-high cliffs. The two-hour hike up takes you through slopes and rocky paths, offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys. The water itself is chilly, averaging 14.8°C, but the experience of swimming in a glacial lake tucked away in the mountains is unforgettable.

With a score of 8.57, Llyn Cau tops the list, prized for its sense of isolation and jaw-dropping scenery. Nearby, the town of Dolgellau offers charming cafés and pubs, perfect for a post-swim pit stop.

Cuckmere Meanders

The Cuckmere River winds its way through the South Downs National Park in southeast England, forming lakes as it approaches the English Channel near Hastings. Surrounded by rolling hills and wildflower meadows, this area feels like quintessential English countryside.

The lakes are calm and often warmer than mountain spots, averaging 16°C, and the location scores 8.52 overall. While its proximity to Hastings gives it a lower seclusion score (2.89/10), the oxbow lakes feel surprisingly private. The nearby coastal town of Seaford provides easy access, with cafés and coastal walks waiting after your swim.

Long Pool, Watersmeet

Nestled in the Devon woodland of Watersmeet, Long Pool is surrounded by ferns, oak trees, and cascading waterfalls, creating a truly magical setting. The area is steeped in history, with Victorian footbridges and old estate paths winding through the forest.

With water around 15.7°C and an overall score of 8.45, Long Pool is ideal for a tranquil swim. The nearest town, Lynton, is just over 60km away and is worth exploring, with its clifftop views over the Bristol Channel.

Tanners Lane, Lymington

For those who prefer the sea, Tanners Lane offers a wild, rugged beach experience on England’s southern coast near Lymington. The beach is a mix of sand and pebbles, backed by cliffs and salt marshes, giving it a sense of untouched wilderness. The water averages 16.3°C, perfect for a refreshing dip.

Ranking fourth with a score of 8.44, it’s slightly less secluded due to its proximity to Southampton (31.5km), but the combination of open sea, tidal pools, and nearby New Forest National Park makes it an enticing coastal escape.

Watkin path Waterfall and Gorge

Another Eryri gem, Watkin Path Waterfalls follows a quieter trail up the mountain through wooded valleys and past dramatic waterfalls, opening into natural pools. The area is rich in wildlife, from birds of prey circling overhead to trout in the river.

With a seclusion score of 6.31/10 and an overall score of 8.42, the pools provide a cool 14.8°C refuge after a hike. The nearby village of Beddgelert, with its historic bridges and riverside walks, makes a charming stop before or after your swim.

Penny Weston, wellbeing expert and founder of MADE, a 360-degree wellness centre, commented on the benefits of wild swimming.

“Wild swimming is one of the most invigorating and healing things you can do for both your body and mind. The cold water can help reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and even support your immune system.

The biggest benefit is the mental clarity it brings. There’s something incredibly grounding about immersing yourself in nature and feeling fully present in the moment. It helps quiet a busy mind in a way that very few other things can.

Even just a few minutes in the water can lift your mood and help relieve stress,” Penny adds. “The combination of movement, fresh air, and that natural ‘cold shock’ response is brilliant for releasing endorphins, and you step out feeling reset, recharged, and a little more alive.”