The hilarious video of a Welshman coming home to Wales for Christmas

Picture the scene.

You’ve been away from Wales living in London.

You’re heading home for Christmas and you’ve just driven across the Severn Crossing.

You are heading into Wales. Excitement rises as you spot the Welcome to Wales – Croeso i Gymru sign confirming you are now back in God’s Own Country.

Then something miraculous happens. Your Welsh accent immediately becomes stronger as your surroundings provide a powerful surge in your Welsh pride.

A video demonstrating this particular Welsh phenomenon was a smash hit on Tik Tok, when it was posted on Christmas Eve a couple of years. However it’s popularity remains undiminished it is once again being shared around – such is its brilliance.

The superb clip created by prodigious Welsh voice actor and hugely talented impressionist Scheiffer Bates as he and a pal drove home to Wales, is titled ‘Every Welsh person returning to Wales from England’.

The video has so far amassed more than a million views with many comments confirming this is exactly what we all do when we return home to Wales.

If you’ve not seen it, we think you’ll enjoy it. If you have seen it, you know you’ll want to watch it again. And again.

*Caution – strong language.