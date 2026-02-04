The historic Welsh church that could be your future home

Ella Groves

A historic Welsh church will be sold in an upcoming auction this month with potential to be made into the house of your dreams.

Located in Tondu, Bridgend, Wesley Church was originally constructed in 1868 and remained in use as a church until October 2024 but is now up for sale.

It comes with significant parking at the rear of the property as well as large gardens.

The church retains a number of attractive period features and following restoration works in 2014 seamlessly combines modern comforts with its traditional features.

With no listed status the church has the potential to be turned into a business or residential building with few constraints.

Paul Fosh Auctions and Lettings do note however that you should be aware any changes you plan to make to the building will be “subject to the necessary planning consents.”

The letting agents announced on their social media this week that the church would be going up for auction.

Commenters were quick to share their opinions on the property with many describing it as “beautiful.”

However some disapproved of the move to sell a church for business or residential use.

One commenter said: “It should be illegal to shut down churches, and pubs. There will be no heritage left.”

Another added: “It’s so sad to see that churches are being reused as non-religious spaces.”

The church will be in the February 2026 Auction as Lot 54 – Wesley Church Centre, Maesteg Road, Tondu, Bridgend, CF32 9BT – with a guide price of £88,000+.

The letting agents note that the auction guide price is an indication of the sellers minimum expectation and is not a market valuation.

If you’re interested in the auction for Wesley Church you can find out more on the Paul Fosh Auctions and Lettings website.