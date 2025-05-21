The huge economic boost Oasis reunion tour is to give the Welsh capital

The massive figure fans will be spending on the Oasis reunion tour which kicks off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July has been revealed.

According to estimates from Barclays, Oasis fans are set to collectively spend more than £1bn attending the band’s highly-anticipated reunion concerts in the UK.

Across 17 UK concerts, fans attending the Oasis Live ’25 Tour are predicted to fork out a total of £1.06bn to see the Gallagher brothers reunite on stage.

The band will launch their comeback with shows in Cardiff on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5.

Attendees are typically expected to spend around £766, including money for tickets, accommodation, travel costs, clothing, merchandise, and food and drinks.

Spending on the Oasis tour is part of a broader shift towards consumers prioritising memorable experiences over physical items – known as the “experience economy” – Barclays said.

A survey commissioned by Barclays found that a quarter (24%) of people plan to spend more on experiences and events this summer than the same period last year.

The survey also indicated that a significant portion of ticket-holders are longtime fans, with many saying they have seen the band play before, or that they have seen Noel Gallagher or Liam Gallagher play separately.

Some fans also said they will be embracing the 1990s, by wearing baggy jeans, bucket hats, parkas and sneakers, with some also intending to get a Gallagher brothers-inspired haircut as part of their preparations.

For an even more authentic ’90s experience, some attendees also said they will avoid using their phones.

Rich Robinson, head of hospitality and leisure at Barclays, said: “The experience economy is no longer a trend, it’s a fundamental shift in how consumers determine their financial priorities.

“Just as we saw with last year’s (Taylor Swift) Eras Tour, fans are willing to go to great lengths when there is an emotional connection.”

Barclays sees nearly 40% of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, giving it insights into UK consumer spending.

The consumer survey for Barclays was carried out by Opinium Research in April, involving 2,000 people across the UK. It was supplemented by research specifically among around 200 Oasis ticket-holders.

