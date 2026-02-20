The huge Land Of Song Festival planned for the Principality Stadium

A huge festival celebrating the Land Of Song is to be staged in the Welsh capital.

Young Voices, in partnership with Kilimanjaro Live, has announced the launch of one of the world’s largest ever shared singing events: the Land of Song Festival. In a celebration of Wales and its rich culture, the event will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in May 2027.

A mammoth two-day event uniting choirs from across the globe, the Land of Song Festival calls on ALL choirs – no matter how big or small – to come together for this groundbreaking choral experience, set in a spectacular stadium location.

Registration to join this historic event opens tomorrow Saturday 21 February ahead of the Wales v Scotland Six Nations Rugby Match, hosted at Principality Stadium.

The Land Of Song Festival is described as: ‘Two events. One festival. One shared voice’.

The Land of Song Festival is a celebration of singing, bringing generations and communities together through two major participatory events:

Event 1: Young Voices Cymru (children’s choir) – May 2027

A spokesperson for the event said: For the very first time, Young Voices is reconnecting with its Welsh roots by bringing the very first YV Cymru concert to Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Founded in Wales in 1996, Young Voices has grown into the largest children’s choir in the world, filling the UK’s biggest arenas each year with hundreds of thousands of young singers. 2026 marks Young Voices’ 30th Anniversary year and now, as part of the Land of Song Festival, 15,000 primary school children from across Wales and beyond are invited to sing together in Cardiff’s iconic stadium in 2027.

This landmark event creates a shared moment shaped by scale, pride and belonging, reconnecting a Welsh-born idea with the place where it began. The children will sing folk, pop, rock, global music and songs from films and musicals. Repertoire includes traditional Welsh songs like Calon Lân and Suo Gân alongside YV’s signature medleys, which introduce children to a wide range of songs as well as YV Favourites like Power in Me! Every song is carefully selected to introduce children to a broad and varied musical landscape, something that sits at the heart of the Young Voices experience.

Event 2: Côr World Choir (adults choir) – May 2027

Marking the return of the World Choir, this massed-choir event brings adult choirs together from Wales, across the UK and around the world. Community choirs and lifelong choristers will unite at Principality Stadium for what will be one of the largest massed choir gatherings ever assembled.

Over 15,000 singers will come together as one choir, celebrating collective singing, cultural exchange and the power of voices joined in a shared moment. The choir will sing a mix of contemporary and traditional Welsh repertoire, as well as classic choral, folk, pop and global music, along with songs from films and musicals. Repertoire includes beloved Welsh songs like Yma o Hyd and Myfanwy, as well as classics like Carl Orff’s O Fortuna.

Together, these two concert events form a festival that brings voices of all ages together, united by the simple act of singing.

Ben Lewis, CEO of Young Voices said: “Launching the Land of Song Festival at Principality Stadium in May 2027 is a landmark moment for Young Voices and for choral music in the UK. Wales’ world-renowned singing tradition, combined with the return of the Côr World Choir for the first time in over 30 years, gives this event a powerful sense of legacy and future purpose. This festival will celebrate the next generation of young voices in one of the world’s greatest stadiums.”

The landmark event is made possible for the first time as the Welsh Government, Cardiff Council, Principality Stadium, Young Voices Cymru, Côr World Choir and Kilimanjaro Live come together to bring singing home to Wales.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “Wales has always been the land of song, and there is no better way to celebrate our rich musical heritage than by bringing together voices from across the globe in one of the world’s largest shared singing events. This Land of Song Festival will showcase the very best of Welsh culture on an international stage with tens of thousands expected to join in and visit us in Cardiff.

“This is a proud moment for Wales – not only will we welcome the world to experience our legendary choral tradition, but we will also deliver a significant boost to our economy and put Cymru firmly on the map as a world-class destination for music and culture. I encourage choirs of all sizes to register and be part of this historic celebration.”

A Call to Sing | Galwad i Ganu

Organisers says The Land of Song Festival is not just about performance. It is about singing together, finding connection and a shared sense of belonging. It is choirs standing side by side in a stadium built for moments that matter. It is a shared cultural moment shaped by everyone who takes part.

If you sing in a choir, lead one, or are drawn to the power of singing together, this is your invitation. Bring your choir. Sing together. Share your voice with the world.

To register your interest, find out more and receive festival updates, visit landofsongfestival.com