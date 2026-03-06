The iconic Welsh locations for newest Sherlock adaptation revealed

Creative Wales has revealed the stunning Welsh filming locations behind the newest TV adaptation of a beloved classic.

Young Sherlock, an eight-part mystery released on Amazon Prime on Wednesday (4 March), marks the latest release in slate of world-class 2026 productions filmed in Wales.

Guy Ritchie, who Sherlock fans will know directed two hit movies centred on the detective starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law, has also taken the helm for Young Sherlock.

The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes in a reimagining the detective’s early years.

While the plot centres on the young sleuth’s first major case, much of the Victorian-era atmosphere was captured across South Wales.

Creative Wales noted this latest major production to feature locations across the country marks the start of a defining year for film and television.

A slate of other productions filmed across the country are set to be released in 2026, including BAFTA-nominated ‘H is for Hawk’ and ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’.

Each spotlights Wales as a thriving destination for film and TV making, from coastlines and medieval architecture to contemporary cityscapes and purpose-built studios.

New figures from the organisation, the Welsh Government agency which supports the country’s creative industries, show the Welsh screen sector now generates £568 million annually, accounting for a third (33.2%) of the creative industry’s total turnover.

To celebrate the release of Young Sherlock and its championing of Welsh filming locations, Creative Wales have revealed the exact spots featured in the series, including:

Margam Park

A standout destination for 2026 screen tourists, Margam Park comprises 1,000 acres of rolling parkland, ancient woodland and sweeping vistas.

Visitors can wander from the fairytale towers of Margam Castle to its tranquil deer park, stepping straight into the dramatic real-world landscapes showcased in the series.

Ewenny Priory

Ewenny Priory, blending Norman architecture with monastic serenity, also features in Young Sherlock. Its fortress-like stone walls, soaring arches and timeworn interiors played the perfect backdrop for the detective’s childhood.

St Fagans

St Fagans National Museum of History brings centuries of Welsh life to the screen. Set within historic parkland and dotted with re-erected buildings from across the country, its immersive streetscapes and heritage interiors offer a ready-made cinematic backdrop.

Merthyr Mawr Estate

A compelling stop for screen tourists, Merthyr Mawr Estate blends cinematic scenery with vast sand dunes, windswept landscapes and historic woodland.

Visitors can roam from the towering ridges of the Merthyr Mawr dunes to the estate’s quiet countryside trails, stepping directly into the striking natural settings seen on screen.

Abergavenny

Abergavenny offers a picturesque gateway to the Welsh countryside, where historic market town charm meets dramatic mountain scenery.

Nestled beneath the sweeping ridges of Bannau Brycheiniog, visitors can wander from the town’s lively streets and castle ruins to surrounding hills and valleys.

Great Point Studios

Alongside its natural and built locations, Welsh studios and post-production facilities are also playing their part in film and television.

Great Point Studios Cardiff was home base for Young Sherlock’s filming, while ARIA Studios in Llangefni housed Plan B Entertainment’s Anemone last year, and Wolf Studios Wales housed Industry and The Other Bennet Sister.

Great Point Studios emphasises modern innovation, with 200,000 square feet of stages and support spaces. For Young Sherlock, the space provided a blend of tradition and modernity, complimenting the iconic landscapes above.

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, said: “Creative Wales is passionate about supporting a screen sector that delivers creative excellence, opportunities, and economic impact.

“The scale and ambition of the productions coming out of Wales this year showcase our nation as a filming destination that stands proudly among the rest of the world’s better-known locations.

“We’re excited to share some of the stunning locations and world-class studios that helped bring these made-in-Wales productions to life.”

Further details on these locations, along with resources for planning a screen-inspired visit, are available via the interactive maps and location guides on the Creative Wales site.