The iconic Welsh tourist attraction which is to be torn down

An iconic tourist attraction in Cardiff Bay which has attracted visitors from around the world is to be removed.

Ianto’s Shrine in Mermaid Quay has become a focal point for sci-fi fans who have descended on the unique tourist attraction since it was created in 2009.

The shrine dedicated to the fictional character Ianto Jones – played by Welsh actor Gareth David-Lloyd, was established after the character’s death in a 2009 episode of Torchwood.

Fans often leave tributes in the form of notes, photos, flowers, and memorabilia. It began as an impromptu memorial at a location used to depict the Torchwood Institute, where the Doctor Who-linked TV series was filmed. A common theme for tributes is LGBTQ stories, as Ianto was in a same-sex relationship in Torchwood. Other memorabilia left at the shrine reference Torchwood’s identity as a Welsh TV show.

Carole Anne-Hillman who has been maintaining the shrine for almost a decade, broke the news on X. She wrote: ‘Really sad news, afraid. Ianto’s Shrine is being taken down the end of April. I will try and take off cups and other small items. It is really sad. I am devastated.’

Mermaid Quay management told Hillman that the shrine would be removed at the end of April, with the decision reportedly made due to health and safety concerns from rotting wood and rusting ironwork on the shrine.

A spokesperson for Mermaid Quay confirmed the removal but added it hoped to explore a new way of marking Ianto’s Shrine: “We can confirm that Ianto’s shrine at Mermaid Quay will be taken down whilst we carry out maintenance work.

“This work is required to ensure the lower boardwalk continues to provide a wonderful experience for all our visitors. We hope to work with the local community to explore a new plaque for Ianto once the maintenance works have completed.”

A petition was launched today to Save Ianto’s Shrine.

The petition creator Jade W wrote:

Sadly due to structural decay and wood rot – Ianto’s shrine is under consideration by management of Mermaid Quay to be removed.

As many of you know this is a memorial for our beloved fictional character Ianto jones who fell to the 456 . This shrine has had many visitors throughout the years and has had a variety of items on the shrine – from drawings to photos and even the occasional tie.

This shrine has become a landmark for both Torchwood and Doctor who fans . If they are considering removal, perhaps Torchwood fans could come together to come up with a solution to save the shrine . Whether that’s relocation or restoring the shrine.

Let’s start something – #SaveTheShrine

Sign the petition. Post your photos with the shrine with this hashtag and with myself in, tag Mermaid Quay too. Let’s show them how much we love it.

