The inspiring story behind Welsh singer Cate McHugh’s rise on The Voice UK

Amelia Jones

A singer from Llantwit Major who began her musical journey busking on the streets of Cardiff has reached the semi-finals of ITV’s The Voice UK.

Cate McHugh, 31, is part of Sir Tom Jones’s team on the singing competition, having impressed the Welsh music legend during her blind audition.

She will compete in the semi-final on Saturday, October 24, after making it through the Battle Rounds and a subsequent sing-off against fellow members of Team Tom.

McHugh began busking in Cardiff at the age of 16, performing outside a bank on Queen Street with her guitar.

She went on to develop her singing career through live performances, including a five-year stint working on cruise ships after signing up in 2015.

The experience gave her the opportunity to perform for audiences around the world. However, during those years, she began to notice changes in her eyesight.

She found out she has Stargardt disease, a degenerative condition affecting central vision. Her sight began deteriorating when she was in her early twenties.

She has explained that the condition affects what she can see directly in front of her, while she retains some peripheral vision.

Although losing her sight presented challenges for her career, Cate continued pursuing music and returned to developing her singing work after the Covid pandemic.

She has also spoken about the importance of representing people with sight loss on television, saying that people might not realise she has a visual impairment simply by looking at her.

Her journey on The Voice UK began with a blind audition, where she performed “Die With a Smile”, originally recorded by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Sir Tom Jones turned his chair for her and welcomed her onto his team. McHugh said it was a special moment to be chosen by the Welsh singer, particularly given his experience working with artists who have experienced sight loss.

Jones praised her voice, telling her: “You’ve been blessed with a wonderful voice. If you’re short-sighted, you’re not short-voiced.”

In the Battle Rounds, she performed against country duo Eric and Jensen, singing Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell”.

She then took part in a sing-off against fellow Team Tom contestants, performing a version of “You Never Can Tell” by Emmylou Harris and the Hot Band. Jones selected Cate to progress to the semi-final.

Tom Jones departure

Her success in progressing to the semi-finals comes after it was revealed this would be Tom Jones’ final year as a judge on The Voice.

In response to the announcement Jones said: “To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience.

“ITV made this decision – obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently. The reason they have given is because of financial difficulty with insurance.

“They now say in the press they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn’t be a chair for me.

“They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without actually being involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that.

“So the only thing I know right now, is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

McHugh will take to the stage again in the semi-final on Saturday, October 24, competing against the other remaining singers on Team Tom for a place in the final.

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